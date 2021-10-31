HomeBlu-ray DiscCandyman Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Release Date & Package Art
Candyman Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Release Date & Package Art

Candyman 4k Blu-rayCandyman is releasing to Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD on Nov. 16, 2021. Universal has revealed the official artwork for the disc editions, as well as bonus material, audio and video specs.

On both Blu-ray formats Candyman features a Dolby Atmos/TrueHD 7.1 channel soundtrack with subtitles in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

The Blu-ray combo editions from SDS/Universal include a second disc and code to redeem a Digital Copy. Extras include deleted and extended scenes, Candyman: The Impact of Black Horror, and several bonus featurettes.

Candyman is priced $24.99 (List: $34.98) on Blu-ray and $27.76 (List: $44.98) on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray. Buy on Amazon

Bonus Features

  • Deleted & Extended Scenes
  • Say My Name
  • Body Horror
  • The Filmmaker’s Eye: Nia DaCosta
  • Terror in the Shadows
  • Candyman: The Impact of Black Horror
  • and more!

Candyman 4k Blu-ray back

Candyman Blu-rayCandyman Blu-ray back



