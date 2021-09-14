Mad Max: The Road Warrior (1981) releasing to 4k Blu-ray Disc w/Dolby Atmos

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> Mad Max: The Road Warrior (1981) is releasing to 4k Blu-ray Disc for the first time on November 2nd, 2021. The new edition from SDS releases the same day as the Mad Max Anthology collection on 4k Blu-ray that contains all four of the existing franchise titles, as well as the first 4k release of Mad Max: Beyond Thunderdome (1985).

On 4k Blu-ray, Mad Max: The Road Warrior is presented in 4k (2160p) with HDR10. The soundtrack is provided in English Dolby Atmos/TrueHD along with Dolby Digital in English, French, and Spanish.

Extras include Road War: The Making of the Road Warrior (On 4k Disc Only), Commentary by Director George Miller and Cinematographer Dean Semler, and Introduction by Leonard Maltin. Along with the 4k Blu-ray, a 1080p Blu-ray copy and code to redeem a Digital Copy is provided.

Mad Max: The Road Warrior (1981) on 4k Blu-ray is priced $33.99 on Amazon.

