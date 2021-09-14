HomeBlu-ray DiscMad Max: The Road Warrior (1981) releasing to 4k Blu-ray Disc w/Dolby...
Mad Max: The Road Warrior (1981) releasing to 4k Blu-ray Disc w/Dolby Atmos

By Jeff Chabot
Mad Max 2- The Road Warrior 4k Blu-rayMad Max: The Road Warrior (1981) is releasing to 4k Blu-ray Disc for the first time on November 2nd, 2021. The new edition from SDS releases the same day as the Mad Max Anthology collection on 4k Blu-ray that contains all four of the existing franchise titles, as well as the first 4k release of Mad Max: Beyond Thunderdome (1985).

On 4k Blu-ray, Mad Max: The Road Warrior is presented in 4k (2160p) with HDR10. The soundtrack is provided in English Dolby Atmos/TrueHD along with Dolby Digital in English, French, and Spanish.

Extras include Road War: The Making of the Road Warrior (On 4k Disc Only), Commentary by Director George Miller and Cinematographer Dean Semler, and Introduction by Leonard Maltin. Along with the 4k Blu-ray, a 1080p Blu-ray copy and code to redeem a Digital Copy is provided.

Mad Max: The Road Warrior (1981) on 4k Blu-ray is priced $33.99 on Amazon.

Bonus Material

  • Road War: The Making of the Road Warrior (On 4k Disc Only)
  • Commentary by Director George Miller and Cinematographer Dean Semler
  • Introduction by Leonard Maltin



Mad Max 2- The Road Warrior 4k Blu-ray back

Jeff has a background in photography, video and television production. He writes about technology, broadcasting, home theater, and digital entertainment.

