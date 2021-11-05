Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within (2001) upgraded to 4k Blu-ray with Atmos [Updated]

Sony Pictures Home Entertainment has upgraded (upscaled) the Hironobu Sakaguchi film Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within to 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray. The 2-disc combo edition includes a 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and code to redeem a Digital Copy via Movies Anywhere partners.

On 4k Blu-ray, Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within is presented in 2160p at 1.85:1 aspect ratio with the HDR10 flavor of High Dynamic Range. The soundtrack has been upgraded to Dolby Atmos /True HD 7.1 channel audio from a previous 5.1 LPCM mix.

The film is available in 7 dubbed languages including Hungarian, Thai, Czech, German, Italian, French, and Spanish. Subtitles are provided in Dutch, Thai, Norwegian, Hungarian, Romanian, Slovene, Czech, Mandarin Chinese, Russian, Arabic, Korean, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, German, English, Portuguese, Danish, Icelandic, French, Polish, Croatian, Turkish, Hindi, Spanish, Greek, and Hebrew.

Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within was a breakthrough for the industry being the first photorealistic computer-animated feature. However, the film was considered a box office bomb having made $85M at the box office after an estimated $137M total production cost.

Special Features (previously released):

Two Feature-Length Commentaries

Interactive Documentary: The Making of Final Fantasy

Original Opening

Aki’s Dream Reconstruction

On the Set with Aki

Character Profiles

Vehicle Scale Comparisons

Compositing Builds

Joke Outtakes

The Gray Project

Theatrical Trailers

Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within, release date Nov. 16, 2021, is priced $22.99 (List: $30.99) on Amazon.





[Update: Original publish date Sept. 14, 2021. Article revised with additional content.]