Mad Max Films Compiled In New 4k Blu-ray Anthology



<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> All four movies from the Mad Max franchise have been compiled into the Mad Max Anthology arriving November 2, 2021, from Studio Distribution Services (SDS).

The anthology includes Mad Max (1979), Mad Max: The Road Warrior (1981), Mad Max: Beyond Thunderdome (1985), and Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) all in 4k on UHD BD, as well as a code to redeem digital copies.

Special Features

Mad Max (1979)

Commentary with Art Director Jon Dowding, Cinematographer David Eggby and Special Effects Artist Chris Murray, Moderated by Tim Ridge.

The Road Warrior (1981)

Commentary by director George Miller and Cinematographer Dean Semler

Road War: The Making of The Road Warrior

Introduction by Leonard Maltin

On 4k Blu-ray the movies are presented in 2160p resolution with HDR10 High Dynamic Range for expanded color range. The audio is provided in Dolby Atmos/TrueHD 7.1 channel with the exception of Mad Max (1979) that offers DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 and Mono.

Mad Max Anthology on 4k Blu-ray is list-priced $89.99 Buy on Amazon (Includes pre-order price guarantee).



