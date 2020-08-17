Mad Max (1979) is arriving on 4k Blu-ray & new Blu-ray editions

It’s finally announced! Kino Lorber has revealed the release of Mad Max (1979) to 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray with Dolby Vision on November 24, 2020.

It looks like a newly restored Blu-ray edition will accompany the 4k Blu-ray, and each edition features different artwork on the slipcase and Blu-ray case covers.

We’re still waiting on the rest of the disc specs and extras details but will fill you in once received.

Kino also just announced the release of Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004) to 4k Blu-ray and Get Crazy (1983) to Blu-ray — both arriving some time next year.