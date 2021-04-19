We’re Excited About These Upcoming Blu-ray Releases

Like vinyl records and CDs, physical media is becoming a sort of niche market. But, we’re hoping Blu-rays and Ultra HD Blu-rays are here to stay for a while, especially considering the high quality discs provide for movie and TV show viewing.

Here are some upcoming Blu-rays and Ultra HD Blu-rays to get excited about in the next few months. For those of you who haven’t upgraded to 4k Blu-ray, don’t fret. Even though some of these titles are 4k releases many of the movies include an upgraded Blu-ray edition.

And, for those of you who have a 4k TV but not an Ultra HD Blu-ray player, many of these movies include a code to redeem a Digital Copy in 4k (if available through your favorite digital service).

Click on the links for more details or to purchase on Amazon. Want to see more upcoming releases? Check out our Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray release pages.

Big Fish (2003) 4k Blu-ray

From director Tim Burton (Edward Scissorhands, Beetlejuice), Oscar-nominated Big Fish debuts on 4K Ultra HD on May 4, 2021. The UHD BD presents the movie remastered in 4K HDR with Dolby Atmos. The 2-disc edition includes hours of new special feature content (not on the original Blu-ray) along with new audio commentary and archival interviews. Price: $22.50 Buy on Amazon

King Kong (1976) Blu-ray

A remake of the 1933 film, King Kong (1976) starring Jeff Bridges and Jessica Lange will finally be released to Region A1 Blu-ray in a special Collector’s Edition on May 11, 2021. The 2-disc edition from Shout! Factory includes both the 134-minute theatrical and extended 182-minute TV version of the film. Price: $27.99 Buy on Amazon

Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982) Blu-ray

All I need are some tasty waves, a cool buzz, and I’m fine!” Cameron Crowe’s breakthrough film Fast Times at Ridgemont High has been restored from a new 4k digital transfer for release on 1080p Blu-ray with 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio. The Criterion Collection title features a new conversation with Director Amy Heckerling and writer Cameron Crowe, new introduction by Crowe, previously released deleted and alternate scenes, and more. The classic film stars Phoebe Cates, Judge Reinhold, and Sean Penn. Release date May 11, 2021. Price: $27.99 Buy on Amazon

The Sting (1973) 4k Blu-ray

Universal’s 7x Academy Award winner The Sting (1973) starring Paul Newman and Robert Redford has been restored and remastered from the original 35mm negatives. The “Best Picture” winner will release to 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray with HDR on May 18, 2021. The soundtrack is provided in English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1. And, the 2-disc combo edition from Universal includes a Blu-ray and Digital Copy. Price: $22.99 Buy on Amazon

My Fair Lady (1963) 4k Blu-ray

Classic Audrey Hepburn film My Fair Lady has been restored in 4k from 8k scans of the original 65mm elements. For sound, the 4k Blu-ray presentation offers 7.1 Dolby TrueHD audio as well as French Dolby Digital Mono. This 50th Anniversary Edition celebrates the breathtaking musical extravaganza that won 8 Academy Awards (in 1964) including Best Picture. The combo edition from Paramount provides a code for a Digital Copy. Price: $19.99 Buy on Amazon

Indiana Jones 4-Movie Collection 4k Blu-ray

The Indiana Jones franchise movies have been upgraded to 4k Blu-ray including the movie that started it all “Raiders of the Lost Ark.” The 5-disc set from Paramount in Collectible Packaging includes a special bonus features disc and code to redeem Digital Copies of each film. ‘Raiders‘ will also release to a single-disc Ultra HD Blu-ray for those who weren’t so crazy about the sequels. Release Date: June 8, 2021. Price: $79.99 Buy on Amazon