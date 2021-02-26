My Fair Lady Releasing to 4k Blu-ray from 8k Film Transfer

8x Oscar-winner My Fair Lady (1964) was recently restored from a new 8k film transfer and is releasing to 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray on May 25, 2021. The movie will also be be available in the upcoming 10 Best Pictures Collection from Paramount (although in 1080p).

On 4k Blu-ray, My Fair Lady is presented in 2160p with HDR10 at 2.20:1 aspect ratio and features high a quality 7.1 Dolby TrueHD soundtrack.

The 4k Blu-ray edition from Paramount includes over 2 hours of previously released bonus content on Blu-ray as well as a code to redeem a Digital Copy. Note: The masthead on this 4k Blu-ray package edition does not indicate an included Blu-ray Disc, but it is indeed a 2-disc edition.

We’ll let you know when My Fair Lady is available for pre-order.

4K Ultra HD Disc

Feature film in 4K Ultra HD

Blu-ray Disc ™

More Loverly Than Ever: The Making of My Fair Lady Then & Now

1963 Production Kick-Off Dinner

Los Angeles Premiere 10/28/1964

British Premiere

George Cukor Directs Baroness Bina Rothschild

Rex Harrison Radio Interview

Production Tests

o Lighting

o Wilfred Hyde White make-up

o Rain/set

o Covent Garden lighting test

o Alt. Higgins/Pickering screen test

Alternate Audrey Hepburn Vocals

o Show Me

o Wouldn’t It Be Loverly?

Galleries

Comments on a Lady

o Andrew Lloyd Webber

o Martin Scorsese

Theatrical Featurettes

Story of a Lady

Design for a Lady

The Fairest Fair Lady

Trailers

Theatrical Reissue: Poster Illustration

Theatrical Reissue: Poster Illustration Reserved Seats Trailer

Theatrical Reissue: Poster Illustration Awards

Theatrical Reissue

Awards

o Rex Harrison BFI Honor

o Rex Harrison Golden Globe Acceptance Speech

o Academy Awards Ceremony Highlights 4/5/65

Synopsis

This beloved adaptation of the Broadway stage hit stars Audrey Hepburn as Eliza Doolittle, a sassy, working-class London street vendor, and Rex Harrison as the elitist Professor Higgins, who attempts to turn Eliza into a sophisticated lady through proper tutoring. But, when the humble flower girl blossoms into the toast of London society, her teacher may have a lesson or two to learn himself.

(Hopefully the 4k Blu-ray upgrade looks better than this trailer posted by Warner Bros.)

