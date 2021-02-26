Home Blu-ray Disc My Fair Lady Releasing to 4k Blu-ray from 8k Film Transfer
My Fair Lady Releasing to 4k Blu-ray from 8k Film Transfer

By Jeff Chabot
My Fair Lady 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray angle8x Oscar-winner My Fair Lady (1964) was recently restored from a new 8k film transfer and is releasing to 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray on May 25, 2021. The movie will also be be available in the upcoming 10 Best Pictures Collection from Paramount (although in 1080p).

On 4k Blu-ray, My Fair Lady is presented in 2160p with HDR10 at 2.20:1 aspect ratio and features high a quality 7.1 Dolby TrueHD soundtrack.

The 4k Blu-ray edition from Paramount includes over 2 hours of previously released bonus content on Blu-ray as well as a code to redeem a Digital Copy. Note: The masthead on this 4k Blu-ray package edition does not indicate an included Blu-ray Disc, but it is indeed a 2-disc edition.

We’ll let you know when My Fair Lady is available for pre-order.

4K Ultra HD Disc

  • Feature film in 4K Ultra HD

Blu-ray Disc

  • More Loverly Than Ever: The Making of My Fair Lady Then & Now
  • 1963 Production Kick-Off Dinner
  • Los Angeles Premiere 10/28/1964
  • British Premiere
  • George Cukor Directs Baroness Bina Rothschild
  • Rex Harrison Radio Interview
  • Production Tests

o   Lighting

o   Wilfred Hyde White make-up

o   Rain/set

o   Covent Garden lighting test

o   Alt. Higgins/Pickering screen test

  • Alternate Audrey Hepburn Vocals

o   Show Me

o   Wouldn’t It Be Loverly?

  • Galleries
  • Comments on a Lady

o   Andrew Lloyd Webber

o   Martin Scorsese

  • Theatrical Featurettes
  • Story of a Lady
  • Design for a Lady
  • The Fairest Fair Lady
  • Trailers
  • Theatrical Reissue: Poster Illustration
  • Theatrical Reissue: Poster Illustration Reserved Seats Trailer
  • Theatrical Reissue: Poster Illustration Awards
  • Theatrical Reissue
  • Awards

o   Rex Harrison BFI Honor

o   Rex Harrison Golden Globe Acceptance Speech

o   Academy Awards Ceremony Highlights 4/5/65

Synopsis

This beloved adaptation of the Broadway stage hit stars Audrey Hepburn as Eliza Doolittle, a sassy, working-class London street vendor, and Rex Harrison as the elitist Professor Higgins, who attempts to turn Eliza into a sophisticated lady through proper tutoring. But, when the humble flower girl blossoms into the toast of London society, her teacher may have a lesson or two to learn himself.

(Hopefully the 4k Blu-ray upgrade looks better than this trailer posted by Warner Bros.)

