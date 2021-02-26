My Fair Lady Releasing to 4k Blu-ray from 8k Film Transfer

8x Oscar-winner My Fair Lady (1964) was recently restored from a new 8k film transfer and is releasing to 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray on May 25, 2021. The movie will also be be available in the upcoming 10 Best Pictures Collection from Paramount (although in 1080p).
On 4k Blu-ray, My Fair Lady is presented in 2160p with HDR10 at 2.20:1 aspect ratio and features high a quality 7.1 Dolby TrueHD soundtrack.
The 4k Blu-ray edition from Paramount includes over 2 hours of previously released bonus content on Blu-ray as well as a code to redeem a Digital Copy. Note: The masthead on this 4k Blu-ray package edition does not indicate an included Blu-ray Disc, but it is indeed a 2-disc edition.
4K Ultra HD Disc
- Feature film in 4K Ultra HD
Blu-ray Disc™
- More Loverly Than Ever: The Making of My Fair Lady Then & Now
- 1963 Production Kick-Off Dinner
- Los Angeles Premiere 10/28/1964
- British Premiere
- George Cukor Directs Baroness Bina Rothschild
- Rex Harrison Radio Interview
- Production Tests
o Lighting
o Wilfred Hyde White make-up
o Rain/set
o Covent Garden lighting test
o Alt. Higgins/Pickering screen test
- Alternate Audrey Hepburn Vocals
o Show Me
o Wouldn’t It Be Loverly?
- Galleries
- Comments on a Lady
o Andrew Lloyd Webber
o Martin Scorsese
- Theatrical Featurettes
- Story of a Lady
- Design for a Lady
- The Fairest Fair Lady
- Trailers
- Theatrical Reissue: Poster Illustration
- Theatrical Reissue: Poster Illustration Reserved Seats Trailer
- Theatrical Reissue: Poster Illustration Awards
- Theatrical Reissue
- Awards
o Rex Harrison BFI Honor
o Rex Harrison Golden Globe Acceptance Speech
o Academy Awards Ceremony Highlights 4/5/65
Synopsis
This beloved adaptation of the Broadway stage hit stars Audrey Hepburn as Eliza Doolittle, a sassy, working-class London street vendor, and Rex Harrison as the elitist Professor Higgins, who attempts to turn Eliza into a sophisticated lady through proper tutoring. But, when the humble flower girl blossoms into the toast of London society, her teacher may have a lesson or two to learn himself.
(Hopefully the 4k Blu-ray upgrade looks better than this trailer posted by Warner Bros.)