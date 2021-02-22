Home News Tim Burton's 'Big Fish' remastered for release on 4k Blu-ray Disc
NewsUltra HD Blu-ray

Tim Burton’s ‘Big Fish’ remastered for release on 4k Blu-ray Disc

By hdreport
0

big fish 4k blu-rayTim Burton’s Big Fish (2003) has been remastered in 4k from the original camera negatives for release on Ultra HD Blu-ray. The film will arrive in a 2-disc combo edition with 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray and code to redeem a Digital Copy on May 4, 2021.

On 4k Blu-ray, Bish Fish is presented in 2160p (4k) with the HDR10 flavor of High Dynamic Range providing deeper color depth. The audio has also been improved with a Dolby Atmos soundtrack.

In addition, the included 1080p Blu-ray presentation was made from the new 4k digital master.

We’ll let you know when Big Fish on 4k Blu-ray is available to pre-order.

Special Features

  • Tim Burton Audio Commentary, Moderated by Mark Salisbury
  • The Character’s Journey
  • Edward Bloom at Large
  • Amos at the Circus
  • Fathers and Sons
  • The Filmmaker’s Path
  • Tim Burton: Storyteller
  • A Fairytale World
  • Creature Features
  • The Author’s Journey
  • Original Cast Interviews & Behind the Scenes
  • Easter Eggs
  • Theatrical Trailer

Related Articles:

Previous article4k Blu-ray Giveaway Every Day This Week
hdreporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, Facebook, and Microsoft's Bing News.

RELATED ARTICLES

Giveaways

4k Blu-ray Giveaway Every Day This Week

hdreport - 0
We're giving away a 4k Blu-ray every day this week to celebrate 5 years since the first releases in 2016. Just look on Twitter...
Read more
4k

The Newest 4k Movies & Shows Streaming on Netflix, Feb. 2021 Edition

hdreport - 0
It's almost becoming standard for new movies and shows on Netflix to offer 4k Ultra HD resolution. As internet speeds get faster and bandwidth...
Read more
News

4k Blu-ray Celebrates 5 Years

hdreport - 0
This week marks the fifth anniversary of the first batch of 4k Blu-ray Discs available in the US. Among the five titles released on...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

HDR On Twitter

4k TV Deals

Hot Blu-rays!

1-Month Free!

New Articles

Tim Burton’s ‘Big Fish’ remastered for release on 4k Blu-ray Disc

News hdreport - 0
Tim Burton's Big Fish (2003) has been remastered in 4k from the original camera negatives for release on Ultra HD Blu-ray. The film will...
Read more

4k Blu-ray Giveaway Every Day This Week

Giveaways hdreport - 0
We're giving away a 4k Blu-ray every day this week to celebrate 5 years since the first releases in 2016. Just look on Twitter...
Read more

The Newest 4k Movies & Shows Streaming on Netflix, Feb. 2021 Edition

4k hdreport - 0
It's almost becoming standard for new movies and shows on Netflix to offer 4k Ultra HD resolution. As internet speeds get faster and bandwidth...
Read more

4k Blu-ray Celebrates 5 Years

News hdreport - 0
This week marks the fifth anniversary of the first batch of 4k Blu-ray Discs available in the US. Among the five titles released on...
Read more
Load more

New Pre-Orders!

Support Us!

Related Articles:

© Copyright 2021 HD Report All Rights Reserved