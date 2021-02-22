Tim Burton’s ‘Big Fish’ remastered for release on 4k Blu-ray Disc

Tim Burton’s Big Fish (2003) has been remastered in 4k from the original camera negatives for release on Ultra HD Blu-ray. The film will arrive in a 2-disc combo edition with 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray and code to redeem a Digital Copy on May 4, 2021.

On 4k Blu-ray, Bish Fish is presented in 2160p (4k) with the HDR10 flavor of High Dynamic Range providing deeper color depth. The audio has also been improved with a Dolby Atmos soundtrack.

In addition, the included 1080p Blu-ray presentation was made from the new 4k digital master.

