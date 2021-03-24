King Kong (1976) Finally Releasing To Blu-ray

Check out that beautiful artwork! King Kong (1976) starring Jeff Bridges and Jessica Lange will finally be released to Region 1 Blu-ray in a special Collector’s Edition on May 11, 2021. The 2-disc edition from Shout! Factory will include both the 134-minute theatrical and extended TV version of the film.

We’re still waiting on audio specs, but a previously-released Region 1 DVD from Paramount does provide English Dolby Digital 5.1 along with Dolby Digital 2.0 Surround, meaning, we should get at least 5.1 channel audio. Aspect ratio for both versions of the film should be 2.35:1 although not confirmed.

King Kong (1976) Collector's Edition 2-Disc Blu-ray is list-priced $34.99.





Synopsis: The Petrox company’s search for new oil reserves on a strange island unleashes a terror unseen by civilized man – KING KONG! The timeless story of a beauty (Jessica Lange, making her feature-film debut) and a beast comes to the screen in this ambitious production from Dino De Laurentiis. Charles Grodin is the scheming oil company shark out to exploit the giant beast to his fullest. And Jeff Bridges is the desperate hero, Jack Prescott, who attempts to wrest the beautiful heroine from King Kong’s grasp. New York City trembles with each echoing footstep of the towering ape set loose in the streets!