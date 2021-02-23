Fast Times at Ridgemont High restored in 4k for new Blu-ray edition

80s classic Fast Times at Ridgemont High from director Amy Heckerling has been restored in 4k for release to a new Blu-ray edition from The Criterion Collection. The director-approved transfer releases on May 11, 2021.

Bonus features include audio commentary, a television version of the film from the eighties, deleted and alternate scenes, a 1999 documentary featuring interviews with cast and crew, and more.

Fast Times at Ridgemont High on Blu-ray is priced $29.95 (MSRP: $39.95). Buy on Amazon

Special Features

New, restored 4K digital transfer, supervised by director Amy Heckerling, with 5.1 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack

Audio commentary from 1999 featuring Heckerling and screenwriter Cameron Crowe

Television version of the film from the eighties, featuring deleted and alternate scenes

New conversation with Heckerling and Crowe, moderated by filmmaker Olivia Wilde

Reliving Our “Fast Times at Ridgemont High,” a 1999 documentary featuring interviews with cast and crew

Audio discussion from 1982 with Heckerling at the American Film Institute

English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

PLUS: An essay by film critic Dana Stevens and, for the Blu-ray edition, a new introduction by Crowe



