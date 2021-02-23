Fast Times at Ridgemont High restored in 4k for new Blu-ray edition

80s classic Fast Times at Ridgemont High from director Amy Heckerling has been restored in 4k for release to a new Blu-ray edition from The Criterion Collection. The director-approved transfer releases on May 11, 2021.
Bonus features include audio commentary, a television version of the film from the eighties, deleted and alternate scenes, a 1999 documentary featuring interviews with cast and crew, and more.
Fast Times at Ridgemont High on Blu-ray is priced $29.95 (MSRP: $39.95). Buy on Amazon
Special Features
- New, restored 4K digital transfer, supervised by director Amy Heckerling, with 5.1 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack
- Audio commentary from 1999 featuring Heckerling and screenwriter Cameron Crowe
- Television version of the film from the eighties, featuring deleted and alternate scenes
- New conversation with Heckerling and Crowe, moderated by filmmaker Olivia Wilde
- Reliving Our “Fast Times at Ridgemont High,” a 1999 documentary featuring interviews with cast and crew
- Audio discussion from 1982 with Heckerling at the American Film Institute
- English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
- PLUS: An essay by film critic Dana Stevens and, for the Blu-ray edition, a new introduction by Crowe