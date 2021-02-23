Home Blu-ray Disc Fast Times at Ridgemont High restored in 4k for new Blu-ray edition
Blu-ray DiscNews

Fast Times at Ridgemont High restored in 4k for new Blu-ray edition

By hdreport
0

Fast Times at Ridgemont High Blu-ray Criterion Collection80s classic Fast Times at Ridgemont High from director Amy Heckerling has been restored in 4k for release to a new Blu-ray edition from The Criterion Collection. The director-approved transfer releases on May 11, 2021.

Bonus features include audio commentary, a television version of the film from the eighties, deleted and alternate scenes, a 1999 documentary featuring interviews with cast and crew, and more.

Fast Times at Ridgemont High on Blu-ray is priced $29.95 (MSRP: $39.95). Buy on Amazon

Special Features

  • New, restored 4K digital transfer, supervised by director Amy Heckerling, with 5.1 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack
  • Audio commentary from 1999 featuring Heckerling and screenwriter Cameron Crowe
  • Television version of the film from the eighties, featuring deleted and alternate scenes
  • New conversation with Heckerling and Crowe, moderated by filmmaker Olivia Wilde
  • Reliving Our “Fast Times at Ridgemont High,” a 1999 documentary featuring interviews with cast and crew
  • Audio discussion from 1982 with Heckerling at the American Film Institute
  • English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
  • PLUS: An essay by film critic Dana Stevens and, for the Blu-ray edition, a new introduction by Crowe


Related Articles:

Previous articleTim Burton’s ‘Big Fish’ remastered for release on 4k Blu-ray Disc
Next articleNew Digital Releases on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021
hdreporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, Facebook, and Microsoft's Bing News.

RELATED ARTICLES

Blu-ray 3D

New Blu-ray: The Croods: A New Age, Some Kind of Wonderful, Lady Sings the Blues & more!

hdreport - 0
Here are our top picks of new Blu-ray releases this week. The Croods: A New Age is available this week in several different disc...
Read more
Digital HD

New Digital Releases on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021

hdreport - 0
Here are some highlights from this week's new digital releases including films, TV shows and specials. Digital streams are available in SD, HD, and...
Read more
News

Tim Burton’s ‘Big Fish’ remastered for release on 4k Blu-ray Disc

hdreport - 0
Tim Burton's Big Fish (2003) has been remastered in 4k from the original camera negatives for release on Ultra HD Blu-ray. The film will...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

HDR On Twitter

4k TV Deals

Hot Blu-rays!

1-Month Free!

New Articles

New Blu-ray: The Croods: A New Age, Some Kind of Wonderful, Lady Sings the Blues & more!

Blu-ray 3D hdreport - 0
Here are our top picks of new Blu-ray releases this week. The Croods: A New Age is available this week in several different disc...
Read more

New Digital Releases on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021

Digital HD hdreport - 0
Here are some highlights from this week's new digital releases including films, TV shows and specials. Digital streams are available in SD, HD, and...
Read more

Fast Times at Ridgemont High restored in 4k for new Blu-ray edition

Blu-ray Disc hdreport - 0
80s classic Fast Times at Ridgemont High from director Amy Heckerling has been restored in 4k for release to a new Blu-ray edition from...
Read more

Tim Burton’s ‘Big Fish’ remastered for release on 4k Blu-ray Disc

News hdreport - 0
Tim Burton's Big Fish (2003) has been remastered in 4k from the original camera negatives for release on Ultra HD Blu-ray. The film will...
Read more
Load more

New Pre-Orders!

Support Us!

Related Articles:

© Copyright 2021 HD Report All Rights Reserved