All Indiana Jones Films Have Been Restored In 4k, HDR & Dolby Atmos

Paramount Pictures has announced all four Indiana Jones franchise films will be arriving in 4k for the first time. The Indiana Jones 4-Movie Collection celebrates the 40th Anniversary of Raiders of the Lost Ark that first premiered in June, 1981.

The films were restored from 4k scans of the original negatives and are presented in 2160p (4k) resolution with Dolby Vision/HDR10 and Dolby Atmos audio. Steven Spielberg approved the restoration that included improving all visual effects for today’s standards.

On the audio side, all original elements were used to create a new immersive Dolby Atmos soundtrack. The audio was remixed at Skywalker Sound and supervised by Ben Burtt.

The four films in the Indian Jones franchise include Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981), The Temple of Doom (1984), The Last Crusade (1989), and the most recent addition The Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008).

Indiana Jones 4-Movie Collection will arrive on June 8, 2021 from Lucasfilm Ltd./ Paramount Home Entertainment in both standard and SteelBook 4k Blu-ray editions, each with Digital Copies, Collectible Packaging, and a special features bonus disc.

Special Features

The INDIANA JONES 4-MOVIE COLLECTION includes a collectible booklet with behind-the-scenes images from all four films. Each film is presented on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc with original theatrical trailers and access to digital copies. The set also includes a Blu-ray with seven hours of previously released bonus content as detailed below:

On Set with Raiders of the Lost Ark

From Jungle to Desert

From Adventure to Legend

Making the Films

The Making of Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981 documentary)

The Making of Raiders of the Lost Ark

The Making of Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

The Making of Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

The Making of Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (HD)

Behind the Scenes