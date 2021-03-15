Home Blu-ray Disc All Indiana Jones Films Have Been Restored In 4k, HDR & Dolby...
Blu-ray DiscFeaturedNewsUltra HD Blu-ray

All Indiana Jones Films Have Been Restored In 4k, HDR & Dolby Atmos

By hdreport
0

Indiana Jones 4-Movie Collection 4k Blu-ray angleParamount Pictures has announced all four Indiana Jones franchise films will be arriving in 4k for the first time. The Indiana Jones 4-Movie Collection celebrates the 40th Anniversary of Raiders of the Lost Ark that first premiered in June, 1981.

The films were restored from 4k scans of the original negatives and are presented in 2160p (4k) resolution with Dolby Vision/HDR10 and Dolby Atmos audio. Steven Spielberg approved the restoration that included improving all visual effects for today’s standards.

On the audio side, all original elements were used to create a new immersive Dolby Atmos soundtrack. The audio was remixed at Skywalker Sound and supervised by Ben Burtt.

The four films in the Indian Jones franchise include Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981), The Temple of Doom (1984), The Last Crusade (1989), and the most recent addition The Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008).

Indiana Jones 4-Movie Collection will arrive on June 8, 2021 from Lucasfilm Ltd./ Paramount Home Entertainment in both standard and SteelBook 4k Blu-ray editions, each with Digital Copies, Collectible Packaging, and a special features bonus disc.

Indiana Jones 4-Movie Collection 4k Blu-ray open
Indiana Jones 4-Movie Collection 4k Blu-ray standard edition

Indiana Jones 4-Movie Collection 4k Blu-ray SteelBook open
Indiana Jones 4-Movie Collection 4k Blu-ray SteelBook edition

Special Features

The INDIANA JONES 4-MOVIE COLLECTION includes a collectible booklet with behind-the-scenes images from all four films. Each film is presented on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc with original theatrical trailers and access to digital copies. The set also includes a Blu-ray with seven hours of previously released bonus content as detailed below:

On Set with Raiders of the Lost Ark

  • From Jungle to Desert
  • From Adventure to Legend

Making the Films

  • The Making of Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981 documentary)
  • The Making of Raiders of the Lost Ark
  • The Making of Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
  • The Making of Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
  • The Making of Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (HD)

Behind the Scenes

  • The Stunts of Indiana Jones
  • The Sound of Indiana Jones
  • The Music of Indiana Jones
  • The Light and Magic of Indiana Jones
  • Raiders: The Melting Face!
  • Indiana Jones and the Creepy Crawlies (with optional pop-ups)
  • Travel with Indiana Jones: Locations (with optional pop-ups)
  • Indy’s Women: The American Film Institute Tribute
  • Indy’s Friends and Enemies
  • Iconic Props (Kingdom of the Crystal Skull) (HD)
  • The Effects of Indy (Kingdom of the Crystal Skull) (HD)
  • Adventures in Post Production (Kingdom of the Crystal Skull) (HD)

 

Related Articles:

Previous articleHis Dark Materials: The Complete Second Season Blu-ray & DVD Release Date
hdreporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, Facebook, and Microsoft's Bing News.

RELATED ARTICLES

Blu-ray Disc

His Dark Materials: The Complete Second Season Blu-ray & DVD Release Date

Jeff Chabot - 0
The second season of His Dark Materials now has a release date on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in the US. The discs are scheduled...
Read more
Movie & TV News

The 2021 Academy Awards Oscar Nominations Announced

contributor - 0
2020 has been a strange year for new films. There were only a few titles that had a chance to play in theaters before...
Read more
Apple TV

How To Watch Showtime with Paramount+ subscription

hdreport - 0
Paramount+ has a deal right now for Apple iOS customers where you can get free access to Showtime content with a Paramount+ subscription. But...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

HDR On Twitter

4k TV Deals

Hot Blu-rays!

1-Month Free!

New Articles

All Indiana Jones Films Have Been Restored In 4k, HDR & Dolby Atmos

Blu-ray Disc hdreport - 0
Paramount Pictures has announced all four Indiana Jones franchise films will be arriving in 4k for the first time. The Indiana Jones 4-Movie Collection...
Read more

His Dark Materials: The Complete Second Season Blu-ray & DVD Release Date

Blu-ray Disc Jeff Chabot - 0
The second season of His Dark Materials now has a release date on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in the US. The discs are scheduled...
Read more

The 2021 Academy Awards Oscar Nominations Announced

Movie & TV News contributor - 0
2020 has been a strange year for new films. There were only a few titles that had a chance to play in theaters before...
Read more

How To Watch Showtime with Paramount+ subscription

Apple TV hdreport - 0
Paramount+ has a deal right now for Apple iOS customers where you can get free access to Showtime content with a Paramount+ subscription. But...
Read more
Load more

New Pre-Orders!

Support Us!

Related Articles:

© Copyright 2021 HD Report All Rights Reserved