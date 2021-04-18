Star Trek: Discovery & Star Trek: Picard stream in Dolby Vision HDR

Did you know you can watch Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Picard in Dolby Vision HDR? It’s true! But that doesn’t mean the series is offered in 4k as well. Unfortunately, both Star Trek titles still only stream in HD. But, Dolby Vision can add a deeper level of color, luminance, and contrast to the video image.

Paramount+ has about 50 shows streaming in 4k. However, only “The Good Fight” (starting with Season 4) and “The Twilight Zone” (starting with Season 2) also feature Dolby Vision HDR. The rest of Paramount’s 4k titles, coming from Smithsonian Channel, stream in 4k but do not include HDR.

How do you stream in Dolby Vision? First of all, you need a device that supports Dolby Vision. The specification is supported on select 4k TVs and PC monitors, smartphones, and streaming media players.

You also need to be watching a title that offers Dolby Vision (although some monitors and TVs may be able to “simulate” HDR).

Finally, if the title includes both 4k and HDR you need to have sufficient bandwidth for the higher data streams. We recommend at least 15Mbps although faster bitrates are suggested.

