Home HDR Star Trek: Discovery & Star Trek: Picard stream in Dolby Vision HDR
HDRNewsStreamingParamount+

Star Trek: Discovery & Star Trek: Picard stream in Dolby Vision HDR

By contributor
0

star trek discovery s3 p10 still Sonequa Martin-Green Michael Burnham
Sonequa Martin-Green stars as Michael Burnham in Star Trek: Discovery

Did you know you can watch Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Picard in Dolby Vision HDR? It’s true! But that doesn’t mean the series is offered in 4k as well. Unfortunately, both Star Trek titles still only stream in HD. But, Dolby Vision can add a deeper level of color, luminance, and contrast to the video image.

Paramount+ has about 50 shows streaming in 4k. However, only “The Good Fight” (starting with Season 4) and “The Twilight Zone” (starting with Season 2) also feature Dolby Vision HDR. The rest of Paramount’s 4k titles, coming from Smithsonian Channel, stream in 4k but do not include HDR.

How do you stream in Dolby Vision? First of all, you need a device that supports Dolby Vision. The specification is supported on select 4k TVs and PC monitors, smartphones, and streaming media players.

You also need to be watching a title that offers Dolby Vision (although some monitors and TVs may be able to “simulate” HDR).

Finally, if the title includes both 4k and HDR you need to have sufficient bandwidth for the higher data streams. We recommend at least 15Mbps although faster bitrates are suggested.

Also Read: What is HDR? & How To Watch Movies & Shows in HDR

Related Articles:

Previous articleLimited Time Deal 65″ Sony 4k HDR Dolby Vision TV Only $898
contributor
HD Report frequently features articles written by guest contributors who are experts in the industry. Our publication is listed in Google News as well as other tech and entertainment forums. If you would like to write a news article, review, or editorial please contact us.

RELATED ARTICLES

4k TV

Limited Time Deal 65″ Sony 4k HDR Dolby Vision TV Only $898

DealFinder - 0
Here's a great deal on a 65" Sony 4k HDR TV with support for Dolby Vision. The X80J (KD65X80J) Smart Google TV (2021 model)...
Read more
DISH Network

EPIX movie channel preview free on DISH & Verizon

contributor - 0
EPIX is offering a free preview right now on DISH and Verizon FiOS TV. The free preview runs from April 16 - April 19,...
Read more
AT&T TV

NBA League Pass is currently free with several providers

contributor - 0
Several TV providers are offering a free preview of NBA League Pass that offers access to up to 40 out-of-market NBA games per week...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Sponsors


4k TV Deals

Hot Blu-rays!

1-Month Free!

New Articles

Star Trek: Discovery & Star Trek: Picard stream in Dolby Vision HDR

HDR contributor - 0
Did you know you can watch Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Picard in Dolby Vision HDR? It's true! But that doesn't mean the series...
Read more

Limited Time Deal 65″ Sony 4k HDR Dolby Vision TV Only $898

4k TV DealFinder - 0
Here's a great deal on a 65" Sony 4k HDR TV with support for Dolby Vision. The X80J (KD65X80J) Smart Google TV (2021 model)...
Read more

EPIX movie channel preview free on DISH & Verizon

DISH Network contributor - 0
EPIX is offering a free preview right now on DISH and Verizon FiOS TV. The free preview runs from April 16 - April 19,...
Read more

NBA League Pass is currently free with several providers

AT&T TV contributor - 0
Several TV providers are offering a free preview of NBA League Pass that offers access to up to 40 out-of-market NBA games per week...
Read more
Load more

New Pre-Orders!

Support Us!

Related Articles:

© Copyright 2021 HD Report All Rights Reserved