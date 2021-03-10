Universal Classic ‘The Sting’ releasing to 4k Blu-ray Disc

Universal Pictures Home Entertainment is releasing George Roy Hill’s classic The Sting (1973) to 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray with Blu-ray and Digital Code on May 18, 2021.

On UHD BD the film is presented in 2160p resolution at 1.85:1 aspect ratio with HDR10 High Dynamic Range. Audio is provided in English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1.

The 2-disc edition includes bonus features “The Art of the Sting” 3-Part Documentary featuring interviews with Robert Redford, Paul Newman, and many others, “100 Years of Universal: Restoring the Classics,” “100 Years of Universal: The ’70s,” and “100 Years of Universal: The Lot.”

The 2-disc 4k Blu-ray combo edition of The Sting is priced $29.98 on Amazon.



The Sting will also be available in a 4k Blu-ray SteelBook edition. Price $22.99