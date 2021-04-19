Minari (2020) Blu-ray, DVD & Digital Release Dates

A24’s Minari (2020) will be releasing to Blu-ray, DVD, Digital on May 18, 2021. The 6x Oscar-nominated film (including Best Picture and Best Actor) is already available to rent for $19.99.

The Blu-ray combo edition distributed by Lionsgate includes one Blu-ray Disc and a code to redeem a Digital Copy.

Minari is priced $21.99 (Blu-ray), $14.99 (DVD), and $19.99 (Digital HD/UHD). Buy on Amazon

Minari was written and directed by Lee Isaac Chung about a South Korean family who move to the US in the 1980s. The film stars starring Steven Yeun (The Walking Dead), Han Ye-ri, Youn Yuh-jung, and Will Patton.



