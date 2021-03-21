New Blu-ray Releases Tuesday, Mar. 23, 2021

Here’s a look at our top Blu-ray picks for Tuesday, March 23, 2021. In brand new disc releases you can pick up Disney/Pixar’s Soul starring Jamie Foxx on Blu-ray with DVD and Digital Copy. And, Universal’s News of the World starring Tom Hanks on Blu-ray in a combo edition with DVD and Digital Copy.

Other mentionables this week include Event Horizon Collector’s Edition (remastered by Shout! Factory), Cosmoball from Well Go USA, Friday the 13th Part II 40th Anniversary in a Limited Edition Steelbook, Netflix Original Series Castlevania Season 3, and HBO’s Limited Series The Undoing.

In boxed sets, World of Wong Kar Wai collects seven of the acclaimed director’s films including new director-approved 4k restorations. Paramount’s 10 Best Picture: The Essentials Collection packages Oscar-winning films on Blu-ray Disc.

Finally, the Avengers 4-Movie Collection includes The Avengers (2012), Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and Avengers: Endgame (2019) along with Digital Copies of each film.

New On Blu-ray, Mar. 23, 2021

