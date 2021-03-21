Home Blu-ray Disc New Blu-ray Releases Tuesday, Mar. 23, 2021
Blu-ray DiscNews

New Blu-ray Releases Tuesday, Mar. 23, 2021

By hdreport
0

new-blu-ray-mar-23-2021-960x600Here’s a look at our top Blu-ray picks for Tuesday, March 23, 2021. In brand new disc releases you can pick up Disney/Pixar’s Soul starring Jamie Foxx on Blu-ray with DVD and Digital Copy. And, Universal’s News of the World starring Tom Hanks on Blu-ray in a combo edition with DVD and Digital Copy.

Other mentionables this week include Event Horizon Collector’s Edition (remastered by Shout! Factory), Cosmoball from Well Go USA, Friday the 13th Part II 40th Anniversary in a Limited Edition Steelbook, Netflix Original Series Castlevania Season 3, and HBO’s Limited Series The Undoing.

In boxed sets, World of Wong Kar Wai collects seven of the acclaimed director’s films including new director-approved 4k restorations. Paramount’s 10 Best Picture: The Essentials Collection packages Oscar-winning films on Blu-ray Disc.

Finally, the Avengers 4-Movie Collection includes The Avengers (2012), Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and Avengers: Endgame (2019) along with Digital Copies of each film.

Also see 4k Blu-ray releases this week.

New On Blu-ray, Mar. 23, 2021

Here’s a link to all new Blu-ray releases on Amazon.

 

Related Articles:

Previous articleGirl, Interrupted (1999) gets first Blu-ray release
hdreporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, Facebook, and Microsoft's Bing News.

RELATED ARTICLES

Blu-ray Disc

Girl, Interrupted (1999) gets first Blu-ray release

hdreport - 0
Oscar-winning film Girl, Interrupted (1999) from Columbia Pictures is releasing to Blu-ray Disc for the first time on March 30, 2021. The movie was...
Read more
Blu-ray Disc

New 4k Blu-ray Releases Mar. 23, 2021

hdreport - 0
We've finally got a few 4k Blu-rays to get excited about! Tuesday, March 23 will bring five new Ultra HD discs to stores along...
Read more
Blu-ray Disc

Biopunk Thriller ‘Gattaca’ Resonates on 4k Blu-ray

hdreport - 0
What can be referred to as a "biopunk thriller," the genre is typically represented by more action-based films such as Lucy and the Resident...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

HDR On Twitter

4k TV Deals

Hot Blu-rays!

1-Month Free!

New Articles

New Blu-ray Releases Tuesday, Mar. 23, 2021

Blu-ray Disc hdreport - 0
Here's a look at our top Blu-ray picks for Tuesday, March 23, 2021. In brand new disc releases you can pick up Disney/Pixar's Soul...
Read more

Girl, Interrupted (1999) gets first Blu-ray release

Blu-ray Disc hdreport - 0
Oscar-winning film Girl, Interrupted (1999) from Columbia Pictures is releasing to Blu-ray Disc for the first time on March 30, 2021. The movie was...
Read more

New 4k Blu-ray Releases Mar. 23, 2021

Blu-ray Disc hdreport - 0
We've finally got a few 4k Blu-rays to get excited about! Tuesday, March 23 will bring five new Ultra HD discs to stores along...
Read more

Biopunk Thriller ‘Gattaca’ Resonates on 4k Blu-ray

Blu-ray Disc hdreport - 0
What can be referred to as a "biopunk thriller," the genre is typically represented by more action-based films such as Lucy and the Resident...
Read more
Load more

New Pre-Orders!

Support Us!

Related Articles:

© Copyright 2021 HD Report All Rights Reserved