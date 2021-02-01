Paramount Announces 10 Best Pictures Movie Blu-ray Collection

Paramount has put together a collection of 10 Best Picture Academy Award winners debuting over the last 90 years in cinema. The “Essential Collection” includes each film on 1080p Blu-ray along with a code to redeem a Digital Copy.
The Blu-ray collection from Paramount Home Entertainment releases on March 23, 2021.
Paramount 10 Best Movie Blu-ray Collection
- Wings (1927)
- My Fair Lady (1964)
- The Godfather (1972)
- Terms of Endearment (1983)
- Forrest Gump (1994)
- The English Patient (1996)
- Titanic (1997)
- American Beauty (1999)
- Gladiator (2000)
- No Country For Old Men (2007)