Paramount Announces 10 Best Pictures Movie Blu-ray Collection

By Jeff Chabot
About Paramount Home EntertainmentParamount has put together a collection of 10 Best Picture Academy Award winners debuting over the last 90 years in cinema. The “Essential Collection” includes each film on 1080p Blu-ray along with a code to redeem a Digital Copy.

The Blu-ray collection from Paramount Home Entertainment releases on March 23, 2021.

  • Wings (1927)
  • My Fair Lady (1964)
  • The Godfather (1972)
  • Terms of Endearment (1983)
  • Forrest Gump (1994)
  • The English Patient (1996)
  • Titanic (1997)
  • American Beauty (1999)
  • Gladiator (2000)
  • No Country For Old Men (2007)

