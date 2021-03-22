Mission: Impossible (1996) To Get Limited Edition Remastered Blu-ray Release

Mission: Impossible (1996) is releasing to a new Limited Edition Blu-ray on May 18, 2021 to celebrate the film’s 25th Anniversary. Paramount Pictures is also planning a limited theatrical run of Mission: Impossible in May through Fathom Events.

The upcoming Blu-ray presents Mission: Impossible remastered, and we assume it is derived from the new 4k Digital Intermediate created for the Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc released in 2018 (Read a review of Mission:Impossible on 4k Blu-ray).

Included in the edition is a collectible IMF car decal, previously-released bonus features and movie trailers for all six of the existing Mission: Impossible movies, and Digital Copy (no DVD).

Mission: Impossible Limited Edition Blu-ray is priced $16.59 on Amazon.



Special Features