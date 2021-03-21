Girl, Interrupted (1999) gets first Blu-ray release

Oscar-winning film Girl, Interrupted (1999) from Columbia Pictures is releasing to Blu-ray Disc for the first time on March 30, 2021. The movie was directed by James Mangold and stars Winona Ryder and Angelina Jolie (Best Supporting Actress).

On Blu-ray, Girl, Interrupted is presented in 1080p resolution with an English soundtrack in DTS_HD 5.1. Subtitles are provided in English SDH.

Girl, Interrupted on Blu-ray Disc is priced $22.99 on Amazon.

Special Features

Audio Commentary by director James Mangold

The Making of Girl, Interrupted

Theatrical Trailer



