‘News of the World’ Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Release Date & Details

Universal Pictures’ News of the World is officially releasing to Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD on March 23, 2021. The film premiered in theaters on December 25, 2020 and released to digital formats on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021.

News of the World is presented in 2160p with HDR10+ High Dynamic Range (see a list of titles with HDR10+) on 4k Blu-ray, while the Blu-ray presents video in 1080p, both at 2.39:1 aspect ratio.

Both Blu-ray editions also offer Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1 audio. And along with the feature film in English, audio options include French Canadian and Latin American Spanish in Dolby Digital 5.1. Subtitles are offered in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Bonus features include feature audio commentary, deleted scenes, and several featurettes. The Blu-ray combo editions from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment also include a second disc and Digital Copy.

News of the World on Blu-ray is priced $24.99 (List: $34.99) and on 4k Blu-ray $36.99 (List: $44.99). Buy on Amazon







Special Features