'News of the World' Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Release Date & Details

Universal Pictures’ News of the World is officially releasing to Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD on March 23, 2021. The film premiered in theaters on December 25, 2020 and released to digital formats on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021.

News of the World is presented in 2160p with HDR10+ High Dynamic Range (see a list of titles with HDR10+) on 4k Blu-ray, while the Blu-ray presents video in 1080p, both at 2.39:1 aspect ratio.

Both Blu-ray editions also offer Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1 audio. And along with the feature film in English, audio options include French Canadian and Latin American Spanish in Dolby Digital 5.1. Subtitles are offered in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Bonus features include feature audio commentary, deleted scenes, and several featurettes. The Blu-ray combo editions from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment also include a second disc and Digital Copy.

News of the World on Blu-ray is priced $24.99 (List: $34.99) and on 4k Blu-ray $36.99 (List: $44.99).



Special Features

  • Feature Commentary with Co-Writer/Director Paul Greengrass
  • Deleted Scenes
  • PARTNERS: TOM HANKS & HELENA ZENGEL – Witness the successful (and very fun) working relationship of movie veteran Tom Hanks and newcomer Helena Zengel.
  • WESTERN ACTION – Explore the creation of NEWS OF THE WORLD’s most exciting and challenging scenes.
  • PAUL GREENGRASS MAKES NEWS OF THE WORLD – A look at how director Paul Greengrass assembled the very best filmmaking team to realize a lifelong ambition of making a western.
  • THE KIOWA – Filmmakers explain why the authentic representation of the Kiowa was so important to them.

News of the World Blu-ray
“News of the World” (2020) Blu-ray

News of the World 4k Blu-ray back
“News of the World” (2020) 4k Blu-ray packaging back

News of the World Blu-ray back
“News of the World” (2020) Blu-ray packaging back

