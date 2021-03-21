New 4k Blu-ray Releases Mar. 23, 2021

We’ve finally got a few 4k Blu-rays to get excited about! Tuesday, March 23 will bring five new Ultra HD discs to stores along with a few retailer exclusives. Click on each title for more details.

In new movies, News of the World starring Tom Hanks gets released to disc for the first time featuring a 4k Blu-ray combo edition from Universal. Disney also releases the animated feature Soul starring Jamie Foxx to an Ultimate Collector’s Edition with Blu-ray and Digital Copy.

From library titles, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) Extended Edition Remastered with an additional 30 minutes of film arrives in a combo edition with Digital Copy (no Blu-ray) from Warner Bros. (includes IMAX 1.43:1 aspect ratio). In anticipation of the upcoming Godzilla v Kong movie, Warner Bros. has upgraded Godzilla (2014) movie to 4k and packaged the movie in a combo edition with Blu-ray and Digital Copy.

And, Sony has rescanned the original camera negatives from the sci-fi drama Gattaca (1997) starring Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman for this new Ultra HD combo edition with Blu-ray and Digital Copy (read our review).

New 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray Releases, Mar. 23, 2021









