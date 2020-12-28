Home Blu-ray Disc Criterion compiles 7 Wong Kar Wai films in Blu-ray Box Set
Criterion compiles 7 Wong Kar Wai films in Blu-ray Box Set

Criterion Collection has compiled seven films from acclaimed director Wong Kar Wai into a Blu-ray boxed set releasing on March 23, 2020.

The 7-disc set titled World of Wong Kar Wai includes new director-approved 4k restorations of Chungking Express, Fallen Angels, Happy Together, In the Mood for Love and 2046 all presented in 1080p with DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 surround soundtracks.

The remaining two movies, As Tears Go By and Days of Being Wild, were also restored in 4k but presented with uncompressed monaural soundtracks.

In a new bonus feature Wong Kar Wai answers questions from renowned authors, cinematographers, directors and filmmakers. And, the box set includes a new essay by critic John Powers along with previously released bonus material and six collectible art prints. (See full details here.)

World of Wong Kar Wai (MSRP: $199.99) is currently priced $183.99. Buy on Amazon


