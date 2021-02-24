Disney’s ‘Soul’ Blu-ray & Digital Release Date, Exclusives & Details

Disney Pixar’s animated feature Soul starring Jamie Foxx was first released for Disney+ subscribers back in December, but for those who were not subscribers or want to own the digital movie or physical media both formats will be available on on March 23, 2021. Here’s a detailed look at all the various ways you can own Soul.
Digital
Soul will be available to purchase in Digital SD, HD, and 4k UHD upon its Mar. 23rd home media release. The movie sells for $19.99 in all formats. Bonus materials may be available from select retailers.
Blu-ray
The Blu-ray edition of Soul includes a Blu-ray, second Blu-ray, DVD, and code to redeem a Digital Copy, as well as the bonus materials listed below. The movie is presented in 1080p resolution with DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, and Spanish. Soul on Blu-ray (3-disc edition) sells for $24.99.
4k Blu-ray
The 3-disc 4k Blu-ray edition of Soul includes a 4k Blu-ray, two Blu-rays, and code to redeem a Digital Copy, as well as the bonus materials listed below. On 4k Blu-ray, the movie is presented in 2160p with HDR and a Dolby Atmos soundtrack. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, and Spanish. Soul on 4k Blu-ray sells for $29.99
4k Blu-ray SteelBook
Best Buy has a 3-disc 4k Blu-ray SteelBook edition available to pre-order but it’s the most expensive exlusive we’ve seen in a while. Priced $39.99, Soul comes in a hard-shell case with custom artwork on the cover, back, and inside, along with an extra Blu-ray full of bonus material and Digital Copy.
Target 4k Blu-ray Exclusive
Soul will also release to an exclusive 3-disc 4k Blu-ray combo edition from Target that includes a Limited Edition Gallery Book as well as all the bonus materials listed below on a second Blu-ray Disc. Target’s exclusive Soul 4k Blu-ray edition sells for $34.99.
Bonus Features
Special Features:
-
- Deleted Scenes
- Introduction – Writer Mike Jones and story supervisor Kristen Lester introduce the “Soul” deleted scenes.
- Mentor Orientation – Joe sneaks into the You Seminar Mentor Program orientation, trying to figure out how on earth he can get back to … Earth.
- Clubhouse Forgery – Joe follows 22 into her “secret lair” as she reluctantly agrees to help him find his way back to Earth.
- Home Lessons – Stuck inside Joe’s body, 22 clumsily attempts to help the downstairs neighbor.
- Living the Dream – Joe has a heart-to-heart with 22 about her fear of living on Earth, then tries to make his way back home via a dream portal.
- Press Shot – Joe, stuck in a cat’s body, and 22, stuck in Joe’s body, take the subway to the jazz club for a publicity photography session.
- Audio Commentary – View the film with audio commentary by director Pete Docter, co-director/writer Kemp Powers and producer Dana Murray.
- Not Your Average Joe – See the thought and care that went into crafting Joe and his story in Pixar’s first film to feature a Black leading character.
- Astral Taffy – Get an in-depth look at the artistry and technical innovation that went into creating the sets and characters in the world of “Soul.”
- Pretty Deep for a Cartoon – The filmmakers tackle big questions, such as where does a newborn’s personality come from, what’s the meaning of life, and more!
- Into the Zone: The Music and Sound of Soul – Explore the movie’s different sonic worlds and discover how music drives and adds specificity to Joe’s journey.
- “Soul,” Improvised – See how the Pixar Systems team and “Soul”‘s crew managed to finish the film on schedule during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Jazz Greats – Giants of the jazz world who consulted on “Soul” share their passion and hard-won wisdom about what music is and does for us all.
- Deleted Scenes