Disney’s ‘Soul’ Blu-ray & Digital Release Date, Exclusives & Details

Disney Pixar’s animated feature Soul starring Jamie Foxx was first released for Disney+ subscribers back in December, but for those who were not subscribers or want to own the digital movie or physical media both formats will be available on on March 23, 2021. Here’s a detailed look at all the various ways you can own Soul.

Digital

Soul will be available to purchase in Digital SD, HD, and 4k UHD upon its Mar. 23rd home media release. The movie sells for $19.99 in all formats. Bonus materials may be available from select retailers.

Blu-ray

The Blu-ray edition of Soul includes a Blu-ray, second Blu-ray, DVD, and code to redeem a Digital Copy, as well as the bonus materials listed below. The movie is presented in 1080p resolution with DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, and Spanish. Soul on Blu-ray (3-disc edition) sells for $24.99.

4k Blu-ray

The 3-disc 4k Blu-ray edition of Soul includes a 4k Blu-ray, two Blu-rays, and code to redeem a Digital Copy, as well as the bonus materials listed below. On 4k Blu-ray, the movie is presented in 2160p with HDR and a Dolby Atmos soundtrack. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, and Spanish. Soul on 4k Blu-ray sells for $29.99

4k Blu-ray SteelBook

Best Buy has a 3-disc 4k Blu-ray SteelBook edition available to pre-order but it’s the most expensive exlusive we’ve seen in a while. Priced $39.99, Soul comes in a hard-shell case with custom artwork on the cover, back, and inside, along with an extra Blu-ray full of bonus material and Digital Copy.

Target 4k Blu-ray Exclusive

Soul will also release to an exclusive 3-disc 4k Blu-ray combo edition from Target that includes a Limited Edition Gallery Book as well as all the bonus materials listed below on a second Blu-ray Disc. Target’s exclusive Soul 4k Blu-ray edition sells for $34.99.

Bonus Features

Special Features: