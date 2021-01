HBO’s Limited Series “The Undoing” starring Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant is releasing to Blu-ray Disc and DVD. The series consists of six episodes created by “Big Little Lies” writer David E. Kelley.

On Blu-ray, “The Undoing” is presented in 1920×1080 resolution. Audio formats TBD.

“The Undoing” 2-disc edition arrives on Blu-ray and DVD on March 23, 2021. The Blu-ray edition is priced $24.99 (List: $29.99) and $19.99 (List: $24.99). Buy on Amazon