Event Horizon (1997) Restored in 4k for Collector’s Blu-ray Edition [Updated]

Event-Horizon-Blu-ray-Collectors-EditionShout! Factory will release a Collector’s Edition Blu-ray of Paul W.S. Anderson’s 1997 film “Event Horizon.” The sci-fi/horror movie will release on March 23, 2021 featuring fresh 1080p video from a new 4k scan and restoration of the original camera negatives. [Update: This article has been revised with new bonus material provided by Shout! Factory.]

Bonus features include 11 new interviews with cast members, production staff and Director Paul W.S. Anderson (see details below), as well as previously-released extras including audio commentary with Director Paul W.S. Anderson and Producer Jeremy Bolt, a 5-part documentary “The Making of Event Horizon,” “The Point of No Return: The Filming of Event Horizon” with director’s commentary, “The Unseen Event Horizon,” and theatrical trailer.

“Event Horizon” was written by Philip Eisner and stars Laurence Fishburne, Sam Neill, and Kathleen Quinlan. The film was produced on an estimated $60M budget and grossed $27M at the US/Worldwide box office (according to IMDB).

“Event Horizon” Collector’s Edition on Blu-ray has a list price of $34.98. Buy on Amazon

Special Features

  • NEW 4K Scan Of The Original Camera Negative
  • NEW Reflecting On Hell – An Interview With Director Paul W.S. Anderson
  • NEW Ghost Galleon – An Interview With Writer Philip Eisner
  • NEW Organized Chaos – An Interview With Actress Kathleen Quinlan
  • NEW Compassion In Space – An Interview With Actor Jack Noseworthy
  • NEW The Doomed Captain – An Interview With Actor Peter Marinker
  • NEW Space Cathedral – An Interview With Production Designer Joseph Bennett
  • NEW Something New – An Interview With Set Decorator Crispian Sallis
  • NEW Taking Care Of It – An Interview With Production Manager Dusty Symonds
  • NEW Reinforcements – An Interview With Second Unit Director Robin Vidgeon
  • NEW Almost Real – An Interview With Location Manager Derek Harrington
  • NEW Screams From The Cosmos – An Interview With Sound Designer Campbell Askew
  • Audio Commentary With Director Paul W.S. Anderson And Producer Jeremy Bolt
  • The Making Of Event Horizon – A 5-Part Documentary
  • The Point Of No Return – A 4-Part Look At The Filming Of Event Horizon With Narration By Paul W.S. Anderson
  • Secrets – Deleted And Extended Scenes With Director’s Commentary
  • The Unseen Event Horizon – The Un-Filmed Rescue Scene And Conceptual Art With Director’s Commentary
  • Theatrical Trailer
  • Video Trailer


