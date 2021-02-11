Event Horizon (1997) Restored in 4k for Collector’s Blu-ray Edition [Updated]

Shout! Factory will release a Collector’s Edition Blu-ray of Paul W.S. Anderson’s 1997 film “Event Horizon.” The sci-fi/horror movie will release on March 23, 2021 featuring fresh 1080p video from a new 4k scan and restoration of the original camera negatives. [Update: This article has been revised with new bonus material provided by Shout! Factory.]

Bonus features include 11 new interviews with cast members, production staff and Director Paul W.S. Anderson (see details below), as well as previously-released extras including audio commentary with Director Paul W.S. Anderson and Producer Jeremy Bolt, a 5-part documentary “The Making of Event Horizon,” “The Point of No Return: The Filming of Event Horizon” with director’s commentary, “The Unseen Event Horizon,” and theatrical trailer.

“Event Horizon” was written by Philip Eisner and stars Laurence Fishburne, Sam Neill, and Kathleen Quinlan. The film was produced on an estimated $60M budget and grossed $27M at the US/Worldwide box office (according to IMDB).

“Event Horizon” Collector’s Edition on Blu-ray has a list price of $34.98. Buy on Amazon

Special Features

NEW Reflecting On Hell – An Interview With Director Paul W.S. Anderson

NEW Ghost Galleon – An Interview With Writer Philip Eisner

NEW Organized Chaos – An Interview With Actress Kathleen Quinlan

NEW Compassion In Space – An Interview With Actor Jack Noseworthy

NEW The Doomed Captain – An Interview With Actor Peter Marinker

NEW Space Cathedral – An Interview With Production Designer Joseph Bennett

The Making Of Event Horizon – A 5-Part Documentary

The Point Of No Return – A 4-Part Look At The Filming Of Event Horizon With Narration By Paul W.S. Anderson

Secrets – Deleted And Extended Scenes With Director’s Commentary

The Unseen Event Horizon – The Un-Filmed Rescue Scene And Conceptual Art With Director’s Commentary

Theatrical Trailer

