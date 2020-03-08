New Releases This Week: 1917, Bombshell, Little Women, Charlies Angels & more!

It’s another great week for home media releases! Let’s start with the hottest titles arriving early to digital. One of the most anticipated movies is Sam Mendes’ 1917, winner of 3 Oscars including Best Achievement in Cinematography from Roger Deakins. Also releasing early to digital is Oscar-winning drama Little Women (2019) from director Greta Gerwig. Both titles are available in 4k/Dolby Vision/Dolby Atmos from select services.

On Blu-ray, Oscar-winner Bombshell starring Charlize Theron arrives in a 2-disc combo with DVD and Digital Copy. Uncut Gems starring Adam Sandler also releases to a 2-disc combo from Lionsgate with DVD and Digital Copy. BBC’s Seven Worlds, One Planet narrated by David Attenborough bows to Blu-ray and Ultra HD Blu-ray from BBC. FOX’s Spies in Disguise can be purchased on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, or Digital. And, Sony Pictures’ Charlie’s Angels hits stores in both Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray Discs with disc and digital copies.

Strictly on Ultra HD Blu-ray this week, A Quiet Place gets a limited edition SteelBook release from Mondo X (10 days before A Quiet Place Part II premieres). Trolls gets a 4k SteelBook edition from Best Buy. And, Disney has upgraded both Beauty and the Beast (1991) & Beauty and the Beast (2017) to Ultra HD Blu-ray, also available in 4k SteelBooks from Best Buy. (See more upcoming 4k Blu-ray releases.)

Here’s a link to all of this week’s new Blu-ray & Digital releases at Amazon.