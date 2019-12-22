‘Seven Worlds, One Planet’ nature documentary dated for 4k Blu-ray & DVD

BBC’s 7-episode documentary series Seven Worlds, One Planet will arrive on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray and DVD on March 10, 2020.

It appears the distributor is foregoing the release of a Blu-ray combo edition for this title, perhaps making a data-driven conclusion that a Blu-ray copy in the 4k edition is sufficient enough.

The BBC series takes a look a the seven continents and how wildlife adapted to each climate. Emmy winner David Attenborough narrates the show that aired in the US from Oct. 27 through Dec. 8, 2019.

The 2-disc editions of Seven Worlds, One Planet are list-priced $54.99 on 4k Blu-ray and $29.99 on DVD. The Ultra HD Blu-ray is currently selling for $39.41 (28% off) on Amazon.