The latest update to the Hulu app for iOS devices running ad-free Hulu and Hulu Live TV plans now allows users to download TV shows and movies.

The download option is rolling out to iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch devices and includes thousands of titles to choose from.

To find out what you can download:

Tap the Downloads icon Select “See What’s Downloadable” Choose a title

The update to the app also fixes some bugs and improves some accessibility features.