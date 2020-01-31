Oscar-nominated ‘Bombshell’ dropping on Disc & Digital

3x Oscar-nominated drama Bombshell from Lionsgate has been dated for release on disc and digital. The movie will first be available to purchase in digital formats on Feb. 25th and then on Blu-ray Disc and DVD on March 10th, 2020.

On Blu-ray, Bombshell is presented in 1080p at 2.39:1 aspect ratio. Audio formats TBD. No Ultra HD Blu-ray edition has been announced. However, 4k TV owners can purchase the film in Digital 4k through Amazon Prime Video, FandangoNow or Vudu.

Extras with the Blu-ray Disc and with some digital purchases include behind-the-scenes footage with Charlize Theron, Margot Robbie, and Nicole Kidman. (So far, we only see this featurette offered with iTunes.)

Bombshell is selling for $19.99 on Blu-ray and $17.99 in Digital UHD. (Buy on Amazon)

Bombshell is based on the true story of sexual harassment charges against Fox News’ Roger Ailes. The film was directed by Jay Roach and written by Charles Randolph.

Charlize Theron has been nominated for Best Actress along with Margot Robbie for Best Supporting Actress. The film also stars Nicole Kidman, John Lithgow, Kate McKinnon, and Malcolm McDowell.