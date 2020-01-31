‘Uncut Gems’ Blu-ray & Digital release date & details

A24’s Uncut Gems is releasing to home media formats including Digital, Blu-ray, and DVD. There has not been an announcement about a 4k Blu-ray edition, but the film will be available in Digital 4k from Apple and FandangoNow.

The film will release first to digital on Feb. 25th followed by disc and rental options on March 10th, 2020.

On Blu-ray the film is presented in 1080p at 2.39:1 aspect ratio with a DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 soundtrack. Subtitles are provided in English SDH and Spanish.

The Blu-ray combo edition from Lionsgate includes a DVD and Digital Copy. A bonus featurette titled “Money on the Street: The Making of Uncut Gems” is also included.

Uncut Gems stars Adam Sandler as a jewelry dealer in New York City who has a gambling obsession. The film also stars LaKeith Stanfield, Julia Fox, and NBA star Kevin Garnette.