‘1917’ Blu-ray & Digital Release Dates & Details Announced

Universal has announced the release dates for 3x Oscar-winning film 1917. The movie will first be available to purchase in digital formats on March 10 followed by Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, DVD and rental options on March 24, 2020.

Perhaps what will be most intriguing about the home media releases of 1917 will be the bonus content that explores the making of this groundbreaking film. Making-of content, behind-the-scenes footage, and production design featurettes are included as well as audio commentary from director Sam Mendes and DP Roger Deakins.

1917 is presented in 1080p (Blu-ray) and 2160p (4k Blu-ray) with Dolby Vision/HDR10+. The soundtrack is provided in Dolby Atmos / Dolby TrueHD 7.1 on both editions. And, subtitles are offered in English, French Canadian, and Latin American Spanish.

1917 is priced $19.99 (Digital), $24.99 (Blu-ray), $29.99 (4k Blu-ray), and $19.99 (DVD). Order from Amazon A Limited Edition SteelBook (pictured below) is available from Best Buy for $34.99.

Bonus Features