Newly-Added Channels on The Roku Channel

The Roku Channel has a bunch of new options you should know about that have launched over the last several months. These are all labeled live TV channels although some load pre-recorded content when clicked on.

Currently showing on The Roku Channel are movies such as Three Kings, Analyze This, and Escape Plan, as well as TV series Cold Case, Midsomer Murders, and The Nanny.

Launched in 2017, The Roku Channel is Roku’s free ad-supported destination that also offers subscriptions to premium networks like HBO, EPIX, and Showtime.

New on The Roku Channel

America’s Vote

BET Pluto

Black News Channel

Comedy Central Pluto TV

Crime 360

MTV Biggest Pop

MTV Block Party

CMT Pluto TV

Lively Place

Yo! MTV

Check a list of Roku channels below.