Newly-Added Channels on The Roku Channel

The Roku Channel has a bunch of new options you should know about that have launched over the last several months. These are all labeled live TV channels although some load pre-recorded content when clicked on.
Currently showing on The Roku Channel are movies such as Three Kings, Analyze This, and Escape Plan, as well as TV series Cold Case, Midsomer Murders, and The Nanny.
Launched in 2017, The Roku Channel is Roku’s free ad-supported destination that also offers subscriptions to premium networks like HBO, EPIX, and Showtime.
New on The Roku Channel
- America’s Vote
- BET Pluto
- Black News Channel
- Comedy Central Pluto TV
- Crime 360
- MTV Biggest Pop
- MTV Block Party
- CMT Pluto TV
- Lively Place
- Yo! MTV
Check a list of Roku channels below.