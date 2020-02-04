‘Charlie’s Angels’ Blu-ray & Digital Release Dates & Details

Last year’s Charlie’s Angels reboot will release to home media formats including Digital on Feb. 18 followed by Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD on March 10, 2020.

The film will arrive in Blu-ray combo editions from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment that package a second disc and code to redeem a Digital Copy.

Extras include a gag reel, 5 deleted scenes, and 4 behind-the-scenes featurettes. The digital purchase of Charlie’s Angels may also provide access to bonus material depending on the retailer.

The 4k Blu-ray disc presents Charlie’s Angels in 2160p with High Dynamic Range (HDR10) and a DTS:X / DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1 soundtrack.

Elizabeth Banks (“The Hunger Games” franchise) directed and wrote the screenplay for Charlie’s Angels based on the story by Evan Spiliotopoulos and David Auburn.

Charlie’s Angels (2019) is currently priced $19.99 (Digital HD/UHD), $19.99 (Blu-ray), $24.99 (4k Blu-ray), and $17.99 (DVD) on Amazon. See the cart below for price updates.

Gag Reel – Check out these fun and never-seen-before bloopers saved from the cutting room floor!

5 Deleted Scenes

4 Behind-the-scenes Featurettes “Stronger Together: The Sisterhood of the Angels” – Watch how the Angels trio of Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott & Ella Balinska prepared for their iconic roles and formed a genuine sisterhood on set. “Elizabeth Banks: As BOSSley” – We’ll take a look at why the Charlie’s Angels Director, Actress, Writer and Producer Elizabeth Banks is the perfect person to reintroduce audiences to this beloved, fun and action-packed franchise. “Warriors on Set: Angels in Action” – The cast & crew take a look at some of the biggest action scenes from the film, including a peek behind-the-scenes of the stunt rehearsals with the cast. “Tailored for Danger: Styling the Angels” – Learn all about the glamourous costumes, hair and make-up used to create the glitzy world of Charlie’s Angels!

“Don’t Call Me Angel” Music Video featuring Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus & Lana Del Rey

