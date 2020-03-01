New Releases This Week: Dark Waters, Jumanji: The Next Level, Titans S2, Disney 4k & more

Here are our top Blu-ray and Digital picks for the first week of March 2020.

Releasing early to digital on March 3rd is the comedy adventure Jumanji: The Next Level starring Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart in Digital 4k with Dolby Vision/Dolby Atmos (on Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray March 17). And, Oscar-nominated drama Richard Jewell from director Clint Eastwood arrives early in digital formats including 4k with Dolby Vision/Dolby 5.1.

On Blu-ray, Dark Waters (2019) starring Mark Ruffalo, Anne Hathaway, and Tim Robbins is available on Blu-ray and DVD. And, Titans: The Complete Second Season hits stores in a 2-disc edition from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment in Blu-ray and DVD editions.

Queen & Slim (2019) from director Melina Matsoukas (Insecure) arrives on both Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray, as well as Well Go USA’s animated adventure Ne Zha (2019) on both disc formats.

Exclusively on 4k Blu-ray this week are several Disney titles including A Bug’s Life (1998), Monsters, Inc. (2001), Monsters University (2013), Up (2009), and Wall-E (2008). The Ultra HD Blu-ray combo editions are also available in 4k SteelBooks at Best Buy.

Other mentionable Blu-ray releases this week include Before the Wrath (2020), Superdome (1978), Pray for the Wildcats (1974), Kansas City (1996) and Sergio Leone Westerns – Five Film Collection. In anime, you can pick up Black Clover: Season 2 – Part 3, Yu Yu Hakusho: The Complete Fourth Season, Anemone: Eureka Seven Hi-Evolution and Afterlost: The Complete Series on Blu-ray.

