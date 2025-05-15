Steven Spielberg’s Jaws Celebrates 50 Years With New 4k Blu-ray & SteelBook Editions

Jaws (1975) 50th Anniversary 4k UHD Limited SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Steven Spielberg’s genre-defining classic film Jaws (1975) will celebrate its 50th Anniversary with two new 4k Blu-ray editions arriving June 17, 2025, from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.

The packaged media comes in a Limited Edition 4k SteelBook and standard plastic-case edition, both with two discs and a code to redeem a Digital Copy.

Along with legacy bonus features, the 50th Anniversary Editions include “Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story” with an authorized look at the story of Jaws shared by Steven Spielberg.

Jaws (1975) 50th Anniversary is priced $45.49 for the Limited Edition 4k SteelBook and $24.99 (List: $29.99) for the standard edition.

JAWS @ 50: THE DEFINITIVE INSIDE STORY:

Steven Spielberg shares an authorized look inside the story of JAWS in this documentary. From Peter Benchley’s epic novel to Spielberg’s film, JAWS continues to influence pop culture, cinema and shark conservation. With interviews from Hollywood’s most influential directors and shark scientists, the legend of JAWS is endless.

BONUS FEATURES ON 4K UHD, BLU-RAY, & DIGITAL INCLUDE: