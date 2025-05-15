Home4k Blu-raySteven Spielberg's Jaws Celebrates 50 Years With New 4k Blu-ray & SteelBook...
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscDigital UHDNews

Steven Spielberg’s Jaws Celebrates 50 Years With New 4k Blu-ray & SteelBook Editions

HD Report
By HD Report
0
Jaws (1975) 50th Anniversary 4k UHD SteelBook
Jaws (1975) 50th Anniversary 4k UHD Limited SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Steven Spielberg’s genre-defining classic film Jaws (1975) will celebrate its 50th Anniversary with two new 4k Blu-ray editions arriving June 17, 2025, from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.

The packaged media comes in a Limited Edition 4k SteelBook and standard plastic-case edition, both with two discs and a code to redeem a Digital Copy.

Along with legacy bonus features, the 50th Anniversary Editions include “Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story” with an authorized look at the story of Jaws shared by Steven Spielberg.

Jaws (1975) 50th Anniversary is priced $45.49 for the Limited Edition 4k SteelBook and $24.99 (List: $29.99) for the standard edition. Buy on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

Jaws (1975) 50th Anniversary 4k UHD
Jaws (1975) 50th Anniversary 4k UHD Buy on Amazon

JAWS @ 50: THE DEFINITIVE INSIDE STORY:

  • Steven Spielberg shares an authorized look inside the story of JAWS in this documentary. From Peter Benchley’s epic novel to Spielberg’s film, JAWS continues to influence pop culture, cinema and shark conservation. With interviews from Hollywood’s most influential directors and shark scientists, the legend of JAWS is endless.

BONUS FEATURES ON 4K UHD, BLU-RAY, & DIGITAL INCLUDE:

  • Deleted Scenes and Outtakes – Over 13 minutes of content
  • The Making of JAWS – An insider look into the making of this classic film, this original full-length documentary is filled with exhaustive cast and crew interviews, archival footage, outtakes, and much more!
  • JAWS: The Restoration – An in-depth look at the intricate process of restoring the movie.
  • The Shark is Still Working: The Impact and Legacy of JAWS – A fan-made documentary that focuses on the many ways JAWS has helped shape elements of pop culture and influence a generation of filmmakers.
  • JAWS Archives
    • Storyboards
    • Production Photos
    • Marketing JAWS
    • JAWS Phenomenon
  • From the Set – Available on Disc only
  • Theatrical Trailer
Jaws (1975) 50th Anniversary 4k UHD specs
Previous article
Snow White (2025) Release Dates & Details On Disc & Digital
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Classic James Bond in 4k/HDR/Atmos!

James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection 4k Blu-ray angle
James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection Standard Edition Buy on Amazon

Jurassic Park Trilogy!

Jurassic Park Trilogy Limited Edition 4k SteelBook

Jurassic World Trilogy!

Jurassic World Trilogy Limited Edition 4k SteelBook

Middle-Earth 6 Film Collection

Middle-Earth 6-Film Collection 4k UHD BD Digital

Seinfeld in 4k!

Seinfeld The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

Friends in 4k!

Friends: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2025 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
Snow White (2025) 4k SteelBook

Snow White (2025) Release Dates & Details On Disc & Digital

HD Report - 1
Amazon Anime Sale Banner

Anime Sale Offers Up To 64% Off Blu-ray Titles

DealFinder - 0

When Will Captain America: Brave New World Stream On Disney Plus?

HD Report - 1