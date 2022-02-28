Lawrence of Arabia Releasing To 4k Blu-ray Limited Edition 4-Disc SteelBook

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> Winner of 7 Academy Awards including Best Picture, (1962) is releasing to a Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray SteelBook on June 7, 2022.

The restored 4k presentation (previously only available in the US as part of the Columbia Classics 4k Collection Vol. 1) celebrates the 60th Anniversary of the film’s debut in theaters.

The Limited Combo Edition from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment includes a 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital Copy of the film.

On 4k Blu-ray Lawrence of Arabia with Dolby Visionn and HDR10 High Dynamic Range color. Audio is provided in Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1.

Bonus features on the Blu-ray Discs include Secrets of Arabia: Feature-Length Picture-in-Graphics Track, Peter O’Toole Revisits Lawrence of Arabia, Making of Lawrence of Arabia Documentary, Deleted Balcony Scene with Introduction by Anne V. Coates, and more (see details below).

Lawrence of Arabia 65th Anniversary Limited Edition is list-priced $45.99. Order on Amazon

Disks 1 & 2 (4k Blu-ray)

PREVIOUSLY RESTORED IN 4K FROM THE ORIGINAL CAMERA NEGATIVE BY SONY PICTURES

DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION — feature split across two 4K Blu-ray discs

Dolby Atmos + 5.1 audio

Disk 3 (Blu-ray)

4K RESTORATION OF THE FILM

5.1 audio

Secrets of Arabia: Feature-Length Picture-in-Graphics Track

Disc 4 (Blu-ray)

Peter O’Toole Revisits Lawrence of Arabia

Making of Lawrence of Arabia Documentary

Deleted Balcony Scene with Introduction by Anne V. Coates

The Lure of the Desert: Martin Scorsese on Lawrence of Arabia

A Conversation with Steven Spielberg

Wind, Sand and Star: The Making of a Classic (1963 & 1970 Versions)

Maan, Jordan: The Camels Are Cast

In Search of Lawrence

Romance of Arabia

King Hussein Visits Lawrence of Arabia Set

In Love with the Desert Documentary

Lawrence at 50: A Classic Restored

Archival Interviews Steven Spielberg on Lawrence of Arabia William Friedkin on Lawrence of Arabia Sydney Pollack on Lawrence of Arabia

New York Premiere Footage

Advertising Campaigns

Vintage Trailers & TV Spots



