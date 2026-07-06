The Best 4k Blu-ray Players In 2026, Ranked

What are the best 4k Blu-ray Disc players in 2026? Which electronics companies manufacture 4k Blu-ray players? Do all 4k Blu-ray players play Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HDR10+? Here is a ranking of the best Ultra HD Blu-ray players currently available from Panasonic, and Sony.

When you buy a disc, you own it. No streamer can take it away. That’s why we’re big advocates of physical media, not media that is rented or “purchased” through a platform that may end up taking it away or going belly up.

4k Ultra HD Blu-ray Discs feature state of the art home theater standards including High Dynamic Range (Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+, HLG) and high-quality audio formats including Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1 and DTS-X. Here’s a list of the best 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray players available in 2026.

The Best 4k Blu-ray Players In 2026

Panasonic DP-UB9000 4k Blu-ray Player Amazon | Best Buy | Walmart

1. Panasonic DP-UB9000 4K Blu-ray Player

The Panasonic DP-UB9000 is the preferred model for home theater builders who want the highest quality components. The THX Certified reference-class player is a solid aluminum build compared to the Panasonic UB820, and because of that construction has less vibration and is much quieter than its inferior, plastic competitors. The UB9000 features a 2nd-gen HCX (Hollywood Cinema Experience) processing engine and supports all the HDR and audio formats you could possibly need. Plus, the model includes analog audio circuits and a high-performance D/A converter with a balanced XL. If you’re serious about your home theater, this is the model you want. List Price: $1,099 Amazon | Best Buy | Walmart

Panasonic DP-UB820-K 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray Player Amazon | Best Buy | Walmart

2. Panasonic DP-UB820 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray Player

We have ranked the Panasonic DP-UB820-K the best 4k Blu-ray player of the year based on functionality and affordability (Read Review). The DP-UB820 supports HDR10, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and HLG for HDR via digital, 4k Blu-ray, and live broadcast applications. For audio, the player’s 192-kHz/32-bit 4-DAC supports both high-resolution audio formats Dolby Atmos and DTS:X. 4K image color signals (4:2:0) are integrated into 4K (4:4:4) by a multi-tap chroma process providing natural textures and depth. The Panasonic UB820 features the HCX Processor (Hollywood Cinema experience), and also works with Alexa voice control. List Price: $499 Amazon | Best Buy | Walmart

Sony UBP-X800M2 4K UHD Blu-Ray Disc Player (2019) Buy on Amazon

3. Sony UBP-X800M2 4K UHD Blu-ray Disc Player

Sony’s X800M2 (an upgrade to the X800) is a great 4k Blu-ray Disc player list priced at a reasonable $299. The X800M2 offers both Dolby Vision and HDR10, Dolby Atmos/DTS:X, DSEE HX audio, and Bluetooth listening on headphones. It’s a standard 19″ width for typical rack systems. You’ve got to overlook the lack of auto-detect for Dolby Vision though (it has to switched to on in Settings if previously off). List Price: $329 | Amazon | Best Buy | Walmart

Sony UBP-X700U (2025) 4K Ultra HD Blu-Ray Player Buy on Amazon

5. Sony UBP-X700 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Player

Priced $100 less than the X800M2, Sony’s X700 (often labeled as X700M or X700U) is a great option for the budget-conscious. The player originally didn’t offer Dolby Vision but a firmware upgrade fixed that making this the better, and less expensive option over the older X800 with support for both HDR10 formats. For audio, the X700 supports Dolby Atmos and features Dual HDMI outputs for A/V separation and clearer sound. The X700U model typically includes an HDMI cable. It is, however, a smaller unit and not a standard rack size like the X800M2 or X1100ES. [Update: The 2025 X700U package includes an HDMI cable.] List: $249 | $328 Amazon | $329 Best Buy | $298 Walmart

Panasonic DP-UB154P 4k Blu-ray player Buy on Amazon

7. Panasonic DP-UB154P 4k Blu-ray player

The Panasonic DP-UB154-K (2023) 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Player is one of the newest models available. The deck supports HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG High Dynamic Range formats, as well as high-res audio playback of cutting-edge audio formats Dolby Atmos and DTS:X. You should take note this player does not support Dolby Vision or WiFi (but does have a wired Ethernet port). List Price: $239 | Amazon | Walmart

Panasonic DP-UB420-K 4K Ultra HD Blu-ay Player (2019) Buy on Amazon

9. Panasonic DP-UB420-K 4K Ultra HD Blu-ay Player

The Panasonic DP-UB420-K 4K Ultra HD Blu-ay Player supports HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG High Dynamic Range formats but unfortunately not Dolby Vision. The player features the HCX Processor (Hollywood Cinema experience), Voice Assist, and a 192-kHz/32-bit 4-DAC for high-res audio playback. The DP-UB420-K measures 10.63 x 3.74 x 14.88 inches. List: $299.99 | Amazon | Walmart

Panasonic DP-UB150 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Player Buy on Amazon

10. Panasonic DP-UB150-K 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Player

The 2021 model Panasonic DP-UB150 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Player supports HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG High Dynamic Range formats, as well as pass-through of Dolby Atmos and DTS:X. Note: It does not support Dolby Vision or WiFi (but does have a wired Ethernet port). Originally priced $199, you can now find this player for $103 from Amazon and $149 at Walmart. If you have trouble finding this model look for the Panasonic DP-UB154 model (above) that was released in 2023 with a sticker price of $197.

Note: Please keep in mind that prices and availability may change after the article publication date. And, some products may no longer be available from the retailers listed above.

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