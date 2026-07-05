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Alien: Covenant Is Still Available On 4k Blu-ray & Blu-ray

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Alien: Covenant (2017) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Buy on Amazon

Released in 2017, Ridley Scott’s Alien: Covenant is still available to purchase on 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment.

On Ultra HD Blu-ray, Alien: Covenant features 2160p video resolution (4-times the resolution of HD 1080p) in a 2.40:1 aspect. The 4k Blu-ray includes HDR10 (labeled as Ultra HD Premium) for expanded color bit depth.

The soundtrack to Alien: Covenant is provided in English Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1 as well as multiple languages in DTS 5.1 surround sound.

Also Read: Alien Movies Ranked By Home Theater Experience

Special Features

  • Deleted and Extended Scenes
    • Prologue (extended)
    • Walter in Greenhouse
    • Oram and Daniels (extended)
    • Walter Visits Daniels
    • Daniels Bedroom Flashback
    • Jacob’s Funeral (extended)
    • Ledwards Fall
    • Crossing the Plaza (extended)
    • Daniels Thanks Walter
    • Rosenthal Prayer
    • Walter Reports Back
    • Stairs to Eggroom (extended)
  • USCSS Covenant
    • Meet Walter
    • Phobos
    • The Last Supper
  • SECTOR 87 – PLANET 4
    • The Crossing
    • Advent
    • David’s Illustrations – Image Gallery
  • Master Class: Ridley Scott – Documentary on the making of Alien: Covenant
  • Director Commentary by Ridley Scott
  • Production Gallery
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Alien: Covenant (2017) Blu-ray/DVD/Digital Buy on Amazon
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