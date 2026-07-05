Alien: Covenant Is Still Available On 4k Blu-ray & Blu-ray

Released in 2017, Ridley Scott’s Alien: Covenant is still available to purchase on 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment.
On Ultra HD Blu-ray, Alien: Covenant features 2160p video resolution (4-times the resolution of HD 1080p) in a 2.40:1 aspect. The 4k Blu-ray includes HDR10 (labeled as Ultra HD Premium) for expanded color bit depth.
The soundtrack to Alien: Covenant is provided in English Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1 as well as multiple languages in DTS 5.1 surround sound.
Also Read: Alien Movies Ranked By Home Theater Experience
Special Features
- Deleted and Extended Scenes
- Prologue (extended)
- Walter in Greenhouse
- Oram and Daniels (extended)
- Walter Visits Daniels
- Daniels Bedroom Flashback
- Jacob’s Funeral (extended)
- Ledwards Fall
- Crossing the Plaza (extended)
- Daniels Thanks Walter
- Rosenthal Prayer
- Walter Reports Back
- Stairs to Eggroom (extended)
- USCSS Covenant
- Meet Walter
- Phobos
- The Last Supper
- SECTOR 87 – PLANET 4
- The Crossing
- Advent
- David’s Illustrations – Image Gallery
- Master Class: Ridley Scott – Documentary on the making of Alien: Covenant
- Director Commentary by Ridley Scott
- Production Gallery