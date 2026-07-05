Alien: Covenant Is Still Available On 4k Blu-ray & Blu-ray

Released in 2017, Ridley Scott’s Alien: Covenant is still available to purchase on 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment.

On Ultra HD Blu-ray, Alien: Covenant features 2160p video resolution (4-times the resolution of HD 1080p) in a 2.40:1 aspect. The 4k Blu-ray includes HDR10 (labeled as Ultra HD Premium) for expanded color bit depth.

The soundtrack to Alien: Covenant is provided in English Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1 as well as multiple languages in DTS 5.1 surround sound.

Also Read: Alien Movies Ranked By Home Theater Experience

Special Features

Deleted and Extended Scenes Prologue (extended) Walter in Greenhouse Oram and Daniels (extended) Walter Visits Daniels Daniels Bedroom Flashback Jacob’s Funeral (extended) Ledwards Fall Crossing the Plaza (extended) Daniels Thanks Walter Rosenthal Prayer Walter Reports Back Stairs to Eggroom (extended)

USCSS Covenant Meet Walter Phobos The Last Supper

SECTOR 87 – PLANET 4 The Crossing Advent David’s Illustrations – Image Gallery

Master Class: Ridley Scott – Documentary on the making of Alien: Covenant

Director Commentary by Ridley Scott

Production Gallery