Over 75 4k Blu-ray Discs Releasing In December, 2025

During the month of December, 2025, there were over 75 new 4k Blu-ray Disc titles to add to your collection! Here are some highlights.
Here are some highlights of new 4k releases followed by a complete list below. Zack Snyder’s Dawn Of The Dead (2004) released in a Limited Edition SteelBook from Shout! Studios. 90s cult classic Anaconda (1997) has been upgraded to 4k and releasing from Sony Pictures. Sam Mendes’ Jarhead (2005) has been restored on Ultra HD Blu-ray from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.
Steven Spielberg’s sci-fi/thriller Minority Report (2002) has been remastered in 4k with Dolby Vision/HDR10 from Paramount Pictures. The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles films have been newly restored in 4k from Arrow Video and packaged in a trilogy on both Ultra HD Blu-ray and Blu-ray. Satoshi Kon’s Perfect Blue (1997) is releasing in a Collector’s Edition from Shout! Studios.
New to disc, Yorgos Lanthimos’ Bugonia will release in all formats from Universal Pictures. Black Phone 2 arrives on disc including 4k Blu-ray and in a 2-Movie Collection also from Universal. And in episodic series, Ted Lasso: The Richmond Way collects three seasons on 4k Blu-ray from Warner Bros. Entertainment.
4k Blu-ray Releases, December, 2025
Dec. 2, 2025
- Dawn Of The Dead (2004) 4k SteelBook Amazon NEW!
- Enter the Ninja (1981) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!
- Five Nights at Freddy’s (2023) 4k UHD/BD SteelBook Amazon NEW!
- His Girl Friday (1940) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW!
- Ninja III: The Domination (1984) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!
- Ninja Trilogy [Enter the Ninja, Revenge of the Ninja, Ninja III: The Domination] 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!
- Paul (2011) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!
- Pulp Fiction (1994) 4k UHD/BD SteelBook Reissue Paramount Amazon NEW!
- Revenge of the Ninja (1983) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!
- Ted Lasso: The Richmond Way (3 Seasons) 4k UHD Amazon NEW!
- The House With Laughing Windows (1976) Arrow Amazon NEW!
- The Killer (1989) Deluxe Edition Shout! Amazon NEW!
- The People Under The Stairs (1991) 3-disc 4k UHD/BDx2 SteelBook Amazon NEW!
- The Sword and the Sorcerer (1982) Limited Edition 4k UHD/BD SteelBook Amazon NEW!
- Wanted (2008) 2-disc SteelBook Shout! Amazon NEW!
- Wicked (2024) Limited Edition SteelBook re-issue Amazon NEW!
- Wild Style (1983) 4k UHD/BD/CD Limited Edition Arrow Amazon NEW!
Dec. 9, 2025
- Airplane! (1980) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Paramount Amazon NEW!
- Anaconda (1997) 4k Blu-ray/Digital SteelBook Amazon NEW!
- Awakenings (1990) 4k UHD Sony Amazon NEW!
- Black Christmas (1974) 4k UHD/BD 3-Disc Limited Edition Shout Amazon NEW!
- Carlito’s Way (1993) 4k UHD/BD Standard Edition Amazon NEW!
- Catch Me If You Can (2002) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Paramount Amazon NEW!
- Dead of Night (1945) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!
- Dogma (2000) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Lionsgate Buy on Amazon NEW!
- Dragons Forever (1988) 4k UHD/BD 2-disc Special Edition 88 Films Amazon NEW!
- Hearts of Darkness (1991) 4k UHD Lionsgate Amazon NEW!
- I Know Where I’m Going! (1945) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW!
- Jarhead (2005) 4K UHD/BD/Digital Universal Amazon NEW!
- Kill List (2011) Severin Amazon NEW!
- Minority Report (2002) 4k UHD/BD(extras only)/Digital Amazon Paramount NEW!
- Minority Report (2002) 4k UHD/BD(extras only)/Digital SteelBook Amazon Paramount
- Nacho Libre (2006) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!
- Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy (2025) Blue Fox Amazon
- Riddick (2013) 4k UHD/BDx2/Digital SteelBook Shout! Amazon NEW!
- Salaam Bombay! (1988) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW!
- Southpaw (2015) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Lionsgate Amazon NEW!
- The Blues Brothers (1980) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon NEW!
- The Emperor’s New Groove (2000) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Sony Amazon NEW!
- The Grey (2011) 4k UHD/BD SteelBook Shout! Amazon NEW!
- The Innkeepers (2011) 4k UHD/BD MPI Amazon NEW!
- Top Secret! (1984) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Paramount Amazon NEW!
Dec. 16, 2025
- Boogie Nights (1997) 4k Blu-ray/Digital Amazon NEW!
- Boogie Nights (1997) 4k Blu-ray/Digital SteelBook Amazon NEW!
- David Byrne’s American Utopia (2020) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW!
- Jarhead (2005) 4K UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Universal Amazon NEW!
- Leaving Las Vegas (1995) 4k Blu-ray Shout! Studios Amazon NEW!
- Mallrats (1995) Arrow Video Amazon NEW!
- Pee-wee’s Big Adventure (1985) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW!
- Rabid (1977) 4k UHD/BD Shout! Amazon NEW!
- Re-Animator (1985) 4k UHD/BD 40th Anniversary Eagle Rock Amazon NEW!
- Rockeres (1978) MVD
- Scars of Dracula (1970) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy 4k Ultra HD Limited Edition Amazon NEW!
- The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) 4k Blu-ray SteelBook Edition reprint Amazon NEW!
- Totally Awesome 80s Amazon Exclusive Bundle 4k Blu-ray/Digital Amazon NEW!
- Walking Tall (2004) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!
Dec. 23, 2025
- Black Phone 2 (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Amazon NEW!
- Black Phone 2-Movie Collection 4k UHD/Digital Amazon NEW!
- The Black Phone 2 (2025) 4k UHD/BD/SteelBook SteelBook Amazon UK | Walmart
- Bugonia (2025) 4k UHD/Blu-ray/Digital Universal Amazon NEW!
- Bugonia (2025) 4k UHD/Blu-ray/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon NEW!
- Cloud Atlas (2012) 4k UHD/BD Shout! Amazon NEW!
- Cloud Atlas (2012) 4k UHD/BD Shout! Exclusive
- Perfect Blue (1997) 4k UHD/BD Collector’s Edition Amazon NEW!
- Tales From The Darkside: The Movie (1990) 4k UHD/BD Shout! Amazon NEW!
- The Long Walk (2025) 4k Blu-ray/Digital standard edition Amazon NEW!
- Wicked: For Good (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital $29.99 Amazon | $29.96 Walmart NEW! pending
- Wicked: For Good (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Collector’s Giftset $229.99 Amazon Exclusive NEW! pending
- Wicked: For Good (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook $37.96 Walmart Exclusive NEW! pending
- Wicked: For Good (2025) 4k UHD/BD Limited Edition SteelBook £29.16 Amazon UK NEW! pending
Dec. 30, 2025
- A Candle for the Devil (1973) pending
- A Shot in the Dark (1964) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW
- Babe (1995) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW
- Babe: Pig in the City (1998) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW
- Breakdown (1997) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Paramount Amazon NEW
- Gator Bait Collection (1973 – 1988) pending
- Happy Hell Night (1992) pending
- Hide and Go Shriek (1988) pending
- Revenge of the Pink Panther (1978) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW
- Student Bodies (1981) pending
- The Pink Panther (1963) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW
- The Pink Panther Strikes Again (1976) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW
