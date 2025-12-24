Over 75 4k Blu-ray Discs Releasing In December, 2025

During the month of December, 2025, there were over 75 new 4k Blu-ray Disc titles to add to your collection! Here are some highlights.

Here are some highlights of new 4k releases followed by a complete list below. Zack Snyder’s Dawn Of The Dead (2004) released in a Limited Edition SteelBook from Shout! Studios. 90s cult classic Anaconda (1997) has been upgraded to 4k and releasing from Sony Pictures. Sam Mendes’ Jarhead (2005) has been restored on Ultra HD Blu-ray from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.

Steven Spielberg’s sci-fi/thriller Minority Report (2002) has been remastered in 4k with Dolby Vision/HDR10 from Paramount Pictures. The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles films have been newly restored in 4k from Arrow Video and packaged in a trilogy on both Ultra HD Blu-ray and Blu-ray. Satoshi Kon’s Perfect Blue (1997) is releasing in a Collector’s Edition from Shout! Studios.

New to disc, Yorgos Lanthimos’ Bugonia will release in all formats from Universal Pictures. Black Phone 2 arrives on disc including 4k Blu-ray and in a 2-Movie Collection also from Universal. And in episodic series, Ted Lasso: The Richmond Way collects three seasons on 4k Blu-ray from Warner Bros. Entertainment.

4k Blu-ray Releases, December, 2025

Dec. 2, 2025

Dawn Of The Dead (2004) 4k SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Dawn Of The Dead (2004) 4k SteelBook Amazon NEW!

4k SteelBook Amazon Enter the Ninja (1981) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon Five Nights at Freddy’s (2023) 4k UHD/BD SteelBook Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD SteelBook Amazon His Girl Friday (1940) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon Ninja III: The Domination (1984) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon Ninja Trilogy [Enter the Ninja, Revenge of the Ninja, Ninja III: The Domination] 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!

[Enter the Ninja, Revenge of the Ninja, Ninja III: The Domination] 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon Paul (2011) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon Pulp Fiction (1994) 4k UHD/BD SteelBook Reissue Paramount Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD SteelBook Reissue Paramount Amazon Revenge of the Ninja (1983) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon Ted Lasso: The Richmond Way (3 Seasons) 4k UHD Amazon NEW!

(3 Seasons) 4k UHD Amazon The House With Laughing Windows (1976) Arrow Amazon NEW!

Arrow Amazon The Killer (1989) Deluxe Edition Shout! Amazon NEW!

Deluxe Edition Shout! Amazon The People Under The Stairs (1991) 3-disc 4k UHD/BDx2 SteelBook Amazon NEW!

3-disc 4k UHD/BDx2 SteelBook Amazon The Sword and the Sorcerer (1982) Limited Edition 4k UHD/BD SteelBook Amazon NEW!

Limited Edition 4k UHD/BD SteelBook Amazon Wanted (2008) 2-disc SteelBook Shout! Amazon NEW!

2-disc SteelBook Shout! Amazon Wicked (2024) Limited Edition SteelBook re-issue Amazon NEW!

Limited Edition SteelBook re-issue Amazon Wild Style (1983) 4k UHD/BD/CD Limited Edition Arrow Amazon NEW!

Dec. 9, 2025

Anaconda (1997) 4k Blu-ray/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Airplane! (1980) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Paramount Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD/Digital Paramount Amazon Anaconda (1997) 4k Blu-ray/Digital SteelBook Amazon NEW!

4k Blu-ray/Digital SteelBook Amazon Awakenings (1990) 4k UHD Sony Amazon NEW!

4k UHD Sony Amazon Black Christmas (1974) 4k UHD/BD 3-Disc Limited Edition Shout Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD 3-Disc Limited Edition Shout Amazon Carlito’s Way (1993) 4k UHD/BD Standard Edition Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD Standard Edition Amazon Catch Me If You Can (2002) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Paramount Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Paramount Amazon Dead of Night (1945) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon Dogma (2000) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Lionsgate Buy on Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD/Digital Lionsgate Buy on Amazon Dragons Forever (1988) 4k UHD/BD 2-disc Special Edition 88 Films Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD 2-disc Special Edition 88 Films Amazon Hearts of Darkness (1991) 4k UHD Lionsgate Amazon NEW!

4k UHD Lionsgate Amazon I Know Where I’m Going! (1945) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon Jarhead (2005) 4K UHD/BD/Digital Universal Amazon NEW!

4K UHD/BD/Digital Universal Amazon Kill List (2011) Severin Amazon NEW!

Severin Amazon Minority Report (2002) 4k UHD/BD(extras only)/Digital Amazon Paramount NEW!

4k UHD/BD(extras only)/Digital Amazon Paramount Minority Report (2002) 4k UHD/BD(extras only)/Digital SteelBook Amazon Paramount

4k UHD/BD(extras only)/Digital SteelBook Amazon Paramount Nacho Libre (2006) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy (2025) Blue Fox Amazon

Blue Fox Amazon Riddick (2013) 4k UHD/BDx2/Digital SteelBook Shout! Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BDx2/Digital SteelBook Shout! Amazon Salaam Bombay! (1988) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon Southpaw (2015) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Lionsgate Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Lionsgate Amazon The Blues Brothers (1980) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon The Emperor’s New Groove (2000) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Sony Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD/Digital Sony Amazon The Grey (2011) 4k UHD/BD SteelBook Shout! Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD SteelBook Shout! Amazon The Innkeepers (2011) 4k UHD/BD MPI Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD MPI Amazon Top Secret! (1984) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Paramount Amazon NEW!

Dec. 16, 2025

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy 4k Ultra HD Limited Edition Arrow Video Buy on Amazon

Boogie Nights (1997) 4k Blu-ray/Digital Amazon NEW!

4k Blu-ray/Digital Amazon Boogie Nights (1997) 4k Blu-ray/Digital SteelBook Amazon NEW!

4k Blu-ray/Digital SteelBook Amazon David Byrne’s American Utopia (2020) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon Jarhead (2005) 4K UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Universal Amazon NEW!

4K UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Universal Amazon Leaving Las Vegas (1995) 4k Blu-ray Shout! Studios Amazon NEW!

4k Blu-ray Shout! Studios Amazon Mallrats (1995) Arrow Video Amazon NEW!

Arrow Video Amazon Pee-wee’s Big Adventure (1985) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon Rabid (1977) 4k UHD/BD Shout! Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD Shout! Amazon Re-Animator (1985) 4k UHD/BD 40th Anniversary Eagle Rock Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD 40th Anniversary Eagle Rock Amazon Rockeres (1978) MVD

Scars of Dracula (1970) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy 4k Ultra HD Limited Edition Amazon NEW!

4k Ultra HD Limited Edition Amazon The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) 4k Blu-ray SteelBook Edition reprint Amazon NEW!

4k Blu-ray SteelBook Edition reprint Amazon Totally Awesome 80s Amazon Exclusive Bundle 4k Blu-ray/Digital Amazon NEW!

Amazon Exclusive Bundle 4k Blu-ray/Digital Amazon Walking Tall (2004) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!

Dec. 23, 2025

Bugonia (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Dec. 30, 2025

A Candle for the Devil (1973) pending

A Shot in the Dark (1964) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon Babe (1995) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon Babe: Pig in the City (1998) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon Breakdown (1997) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Paramount Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD/Digital Paramount Amazon Gator Bait Collection (1973 – 1988) pending

Happy Hell Night (1992) pending

Hide and Go Shriek (1988) pending

Revenge of the Pink Panther (1978) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon Student Bodies (1981) pending

The Pink Panther (1963) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon The Pink Panther Strikes Again (1976) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW

We track all 4k Blu-ray releases from distributors including Warner Bros. Entertainment, Sony Pictures Home Entertainment, The Criterion Collection, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment, Arrow Video, Shout! Studios, Kino Lorber, Severin, and others. See a complete list of 4k Blu-ray titles releasing this year.