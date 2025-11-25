Bugonia Release Dates & Details On 4k, Blu-ray, DVD & Streaming Digital

Bugonia (2025) Buy/Purchase Prime Video

When will Yorgos Lanthimos’ Bugonia release at home on disc and digital? The film first premieres in digital formats including 4k UHD on November 25, 2025. The physical media formats including 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD arrive on December 23, 2025.

On 4k Blu-ray and in Digital 4k UHD, Bugonia is presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1 audio. Subtitles are offered in English, French Canadian, Latin American Spanish for the main feature.

On disc, Bugonia is priced $24.98 (Blu-ray), $32.98 (4k Blu-ray), and $22.98 on DVD. Buy on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

In digital, Bugonia is priced $24.99 (purchase) or $19.99 (rent) from Apple TV, FandangoAtHome, Prime Video, and other movie services.

Special Features

THE BIRTH OF THE BEES: THE MAKING OF BUGONIA — Join Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons, and the rest of the cast and crew as they reveal what it takes to bring a Yorgos Lanthimos film to life on screen in all its fascinating, wonderful glory.

Trailers

Description: A wildly entertaining psychological thriller, the film follows two conspiracy-obsessed young men who kidnap a powerful CEO they believe is an alien out to destroy humanity. What begins as a paranoid act spirals into a battle of delusions and control—one as viscerally unpredictable as it is provocative.

