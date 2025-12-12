Home4k Blu-rayPerfect Blue (1997) Is Releasing In This 4K UHD/Blu-ray Collector's Edition
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscNews

Perfect Blue (1997) Is Releasing In This 4K UHD/Blu-ray Collector’s Edition

HD Report
By HD Report
0
perfect blue 4k uhd limited edition
Perfect Blue (1997) Collector’s Edition 4k UHD/BD Buy on Amazon

Director Satoshi Kon’s Perfect Blue “Pāfekuto Burū” (1997) is releasing in a Collector’s Edition from Shout! Factory on Dec. 23, 2026. The 3-disc edition with one 4k Blu-ray and two HD Blu-rays includes a collectible 132-page book, 40″ x 30″ poster, and 10 art cards.

Bonus features on the discs include trailers, interviews, “Angel of Your Heart” Japanese and English recording sessions, 3 Satoshi Kon Lectures, TV spots, as well the original definition feature on the Blu-ray Disc.

The Perfect Blue Collector’s Edition is list priced $99.99. Now $69.99 (Save 30%!) Buy on Amazon

Bonus Features for UHD/Blu-ray

DISC ONE (4K UHD):

  • Promotional Video Edited By Satoshi Kon
  • Rex Logo Trailer
  • Madhouse Logo Trailer
  • GKIDS Trailer
  • Shudder Trailer

DISC TWO (BLU-RAY):

  • “Angel of Your Heart” Recording Session
  • “Angel of Your Heart” English Version
  • Interview With Satoshi Kon
  • Interview With Junko Iwao
  • Interview With Ruby Marlow
  • Interview With Wendy Lee
  • Interview With Bob Marks
  • 3 Satoshi Kon Lectures
  • Original Definition Feature
  • Theatrical Trailers & TV Spots
perfect blue 4k uhd limited edition
Perfect Blue (1997) Collector’s Edition 4k UHD/BD Buy on Amazon

Article updated. Original publish date Oct. 9, 2025.

Previous article
Paul Thomas Anderson’s Boogie Nights Has Been Remastered In 4k On Blu-ray & Digital
Next article
The Lord of the Rings Movies Are Releasing In 4k UHD SteelBook Editions (Europe/UK)
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Roofman Is Now On Paramount+


Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning


Wicked: For Good Collector's Gift Set

Wicked: For Good 4k UHD/BD/Digital Collector's Giftset
Wicked: For Good Collector's Giftset Buy on Amazon

Bugonia 4k SteelBook

Bugonia (2025) 4k SteelBook
Bugonia (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon

One Battle After Another

One Battle After Another 4k Blu-ray
One Battle After Another 4k UHD Buy on Amazon

The Dark Knight Trilogy SteelBook Case

Superman (2025) 4k Blu-ray/Digital
The Dark Knight Trilogy 4k UHD/BD Limited SteelBook Library Case Amazon Exclusive!


Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy 4k

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy Limited Edition 4K UHD
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy Limited Edition 4K UHD Buy on Amazon

Classic James Bond in 4k/HDR/Atmos!

James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection 4k Blu-ray angle
James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection Standard Edition Buy on Amazon

Middle-Earth 6 Film Collection

Middle-Earth 6-Film Collection 4k UHD BD Digital

Seinfeld in 4k!

Seinfeld The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

Friends in 4k!

Friends: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2025 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
The Wolf of Wall Street 4k SteelBook flat

The Wolf of Wall Street Is Re-Releasing In This 4k SteelBook...

HD Report - 0
The Lord of the Rings SteelBooks

The Lord of the Rings Movies Are Available In 4k UHD...

HD Report - 0
Star Wars- The Skywalker Saga - Limited Edition Complete Box Set UK

Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Limited Edition Is 34% Off (Amazon...

HD Report - 0