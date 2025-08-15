Home4k Blu-rayTeenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy Presents Original Films In 4k For The...
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy Presents Original Films In 4k For The First Time

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles films have been newly restored in 4k from Arrow Video and packaged in a Limited Edition Trilogy on both Ultra HD Blu-ray and Blu-ray. The new editions (also arriving in Arrow Video exclusives) will finally present the original 90s TMNT films in native 4k resolution.

The original TMNT movie definitely has an edge on technical specs, as it was restored in 4k from the original 35mm negatives and remastered with Dolby Vision/HDR10 and Dolby Atmos audio. TMNT II and III were restored from interpositives (positive prints made to create a duplicate of the negative) and are presented in 4k with Dolby Vision/HDR10 and DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1.

The original lossless stereo audio is also provided for each of the original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy.

Extras include new director’s commentaries for all three films, new cast and crew interviews for all three films, a perfect bound collector’s booklet, reversible sleeves featuring original and newly commissioned artwork, and more.

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy ships on December 16, 2025 and has a list price of $99.99 (4k Blu-ray) and $94.95 (Blu-ray). Buy on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

4K UHD Limited Edition Contents

  • 4K (2160p) Ultra HD Blu-ray presentations in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible) of all three films
  • New 4K restoration of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles from the original 35mm negative by Arrow Films
  • New 4K restorations of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II & III from the original 35mm interpositives by Arrow Films
  • Original lossless stereo audio and remixed Dolby Atmos surround audio for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
  • Original lossless stereo audio and remixed DTS-HD MA 5.1 surround audio for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II & III
  • Brand new director’s commentaries for all three films
  • Brand new cast and crew interviews for all three films
  • Perfect bound collector’s booklet featuring new writing on the film by Simon Ward, John Torrani, and John Walsh
  • Reversible sleeves featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Florey
  • And more to be announced!

Blu-ray Limited Edition Contents

  • High Definition (1080p) Blu-ray presentations of all three films
  • New 4K restoration of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles from the original 35mm negative by Arrow Films
  • New 4K restorations of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II & III from the original 35mm interpositives by Arrow Films
  • Original lossless stereo audio and remixed Dolby Atmos surround audio for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
  • Original lossless stereo audio and remixed DTS-HD MA 5.1 surround audio for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II & III
  • Brand new director’s commentaries for all three films
  • Brand new cast and crew interviews for all three films
  • Perfect bound collector’s booklet featuring new writing on the film by Simon Ward, John Torrani, and John Walsh
  • Reversible sleeves featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Florey
  • And more to be announced!

Description: Restored in glorious 4K and packed with extras, this radical set celebrates the legacy of Leonardo, Donatello, Michelangelo and Raphael in one of the most iconic franchises of the era, blending innovative effects, comic-book heart and early ’90s attitude.

