Black Phone 2 Details & Release Dates On 4k, Blu-ray, DVD & SteelBook

The release dates and details available for Black Phone 2 on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, DVD, and in a 2-Movie Collection from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. The physical media editions arrive on December 16, 2025, which follows an early digital premiere on November 4, 2025.

The 2-disc 4k editions include a copy of the film on 4k Blu-ray, HD Blu-ray, and Digital. SteelBook art for the Walmart Exclusive SteelBook (also available from Amazon UK) are pictured below.

Bonus Features

Feature Commentary With Director/Co-Writer/Producer Scott Derickson

Deleted Scenes Gwen and Ernesto Talk in the Library Mustang Talks to Group Mando Talks About the Camp Closing Mustang and Gwen Talk in the Chapel Ernesto and Gwen Kiss Gwen Prays Ken and Barb Ask Gwen and Finn to Come Back

DIALED IN: THE CAST OF BLACK PHONE 2 – Get to know the actors whose creative decisions and personal connections breathe life into a wide range of characters.

A STORY CARVED IN ICE – From breathtaking stunts to grotesque prosthetic work, a look at the immense creative and technical effort required to bring this visceral, edge-of-your seat thriller to life.

FROZEN IN TIME – Dreamlike settings collide with unnerving terror in this behind-the-scenes look at the frightening set of BLACK PHONE 2.

Optional English, French Canadian, and Latin American Spanish subtitles for the main feature

Pre-orders

Logline: As Finn, now 17, struggles with life after his captivity, his sister begins receiving calls in her dreams from the black phone and seeing disturbing visions of three boys being stalked at a winter camp known as Alpine Lake.