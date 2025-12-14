Black Phone 2 Details & Release Dates On 4k, Blu-ray, DVD & SteelBook

The release dates and details available for Black Phone 2 on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, DVD, and in a 2-Movie Collection from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. The physical media editions arrive on December 16, 2025, which follows an early digital premiere on November 4, 2025.
The 2-disc 4k editions include a copy of the film on 4k Blu-ray, HD Blu-ray, and Digital. SteelBook art for the Walmart Exclusive SteelBook (also available from Amazon UK) are pictured below.
Bonus Features
- Feature Commentary With Director/Co-Writer/Producer Scott Derickson
- Deleted Scenes
- Gwen and Ernesto Talk in the Library
- Mustang Talks to Group
- Mando Talks About the Camp Closing
- Mustang and Gwen Talk in the Chapel
- Ernesto and Gwen Kiss
- Gwen Prays
- Ken and Barb Ask Gwen and Finn to Come Back
- DIALED IN: THE CAST OF BLACK PHONE 2 – Get to know the actors whose creative decisions and personal connections breathe life into a wide range of characters.
- A STORY CARVED IN ICE – From breathtaking stunts to grotesque prosthetic work, a look at the immense creative and technical effort required to bring this visceral, edge-of-your seat thriller to life.
- FROZEN IN TIME – Dreamlike settings collide with unnerving terror in this behind-the-scenes look at the frightening set of BLACK PHONE 2.
- Optional English, French Canadian, and Latin American Spanish subtitles for the main feature
Pre-orders
- Black Phone 2 (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital $37.49 Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)
- Black Phone 2 (2025) Digital 4k UHD $24.99 Prime Video
- Black Phone 2 (2025) 4k UHD/BD/SteelBook SteelBook $44.25 Walmart Exclusive
- Black Phone 2 (2025) 4k UHD/BD SteelBook (Region-Free 4k UHD) £29.16 Amazon UK
- Black Phone 2-Movie Collection 4k UHD/Digital $60.99 Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)
4k UHD/BD/Digital
Walmart Exclusive SteelBook
Black Phone 2-Movie Collection
4k UHD/BD SteelBook Import
Logline: As Finn, now 17, struggles with life after his captivity, his sister begins receiving calls in her dreams from the black phone and seeing disturbing visions of three boys being stalked at a winter camp known as Alpine Lake.