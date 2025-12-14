Home4k Blu-rayBlack Phone 2 Details & Release Dates On 4k, Blu-ray, DVD &...
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscDigital HDDigital UHDDVDNews

Black Phone 2 Details & Release Dates On 4k, Blu-ray, DVD & SteelBook

HD Report
By HD Report
0
Black Phone 2 4k UHD Collectors Edition
Black Phone 2 (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Buy on Amazon

The release dates and details available for Black Phone 2 on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, DVD, and in a 2-Movie Collection from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. The physical media editions arrive on December 16, 2025, which follows an early digital premiere on November 4, 2025.

The 2-disc 4k editions include a copy of the film on 4k Blu-ray, HD Blu-ray, and Digital. SteelBook art for the Walmart Exclusive SteelBook (also available from Amazon UK) are pictured below.

Bonus Features

  • Feature Commentary With Director/Co-Writer/Producer Scott Derickson
  • Deleted Scenes
    • Gwen and Ernesto Talk in the Library
    • Mustang Talks to Group
    • Mando Talks About the Camp Closing
    • Mustang and Gwen Talk in the Chapel
    • Ernesto and Gwen Kiss
    • Gwen Prays
    • Ken and Barb Ask Gwen and Finn to Come Back
  • DIALED IN: THE CAST OF BLACK PHONE 2 – Get to know the actors whose creative decisions and personal connections breathe life into a wide range of characters.
  • A STORY CARVED IN ICE – From breathtaking stunts to grotesque prosthetic work, a look at the immense creative and technical effort required to bring this visceral, edge-of-your seat thriller to life.
  • FROZEN IN TIME – Dreamlike settings collide with unnerving terror in this behind-the-scenes look at the frightening set of BLACK PHONE 2.
  • Optional English, French Canadian, and Latin American Spanish subtitles for the main feature

Pre-orders

  • Black Phone 2 (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital $37.49 Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)
  • Black Phone 2 (2025) Digital 4k UHD $24.99 Prime Video
  • Black Phone 2 (2025) 4k UHD/BD/SteelBook SteelBook $44.25 Walmart Exclusive
  • Black Phone 2 (2025) 4k UHD/BD SteelBook (Region-Free 4k UHD) £29.16 Amazon UK
  • Black Phone 2-Movie Collection 4k UHD/Digital $60.99 Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

4k UHD/BD/Digital

Black Phone 2 4k UHD Collectors Edition specs
Black Phone 2 (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Buy on Amazon

Walmart Exclusive SteelBook

The Black Phone 2 4k SteelBook open
The Black Phone 2 (2025) 4k UHD/BD/SteelBook SteelBook Amazon UK | Walmart
Black Phone 2 Blu-ray Digital Collectors Edition
Black Phone 2 (2025) Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon

Black Phone 2-Movie Collection

Black Phone 2-Movie Collection 4k UHD
Black Phone 2-Movie Collection 4k UHD/Digital Buy on Amazon

4k UHD/BD SteelBook Import

The Black Phone 2 4k SteelBook open
Black Phone 2 (2025) 4k UHD/BD SteelBook (Region-Free 4k UHD) Amazon UK

Logline: As Finn, now 17, struggles with life after his captivity, his sister begins receiving calls in her dreams from the black phone and seeing disturbing visions of three boys being stalked at a winter camp known as Alpine Lake.

Previous article
New 4k UHD, Blu-ray Digital Movie Releases On Dec. 16, 2025
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Roofman Is Now On Paramount+


Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning


Wicked: For Good Collector's Gift Set

Wicked: For Good 4k UHD/BD/Digital Collector's Giftset
Wicked: For Good Collector's Giftset Buy on Amazon

Bugonia 4k SteelBook

Bugonia (2025) 4k SteelBook
Bugonia (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon

One Battle After Another

One Battle After Another 4k Blu-ray
One Battle After Another 4k UHD Buy on Amazon

The Dark Knight Trilogy SteelBook Case

Superman (2025) 4k Blu-ray/Digital
The Dark Knight Trilogy 4k UHD/BD Limited SteelBook Library Case Amazon Exclusive!


Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy 4k

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy Limited Edition 4K UHD
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy Limited Edition 4K UHD Buy on Amazon

Classic James Bond in 4k/HDR/Atmos!

James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection 4k Blu-ray angle
James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection Standard Edition Buy on Amazon

Middle-Earth 6 Film Collection

Middle-Earth 6-Film Collection 4k UHD BD Digital

Seinfeld in 4k!

Seinfeld The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

Friends in 4k!

Friends: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2025 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
new 4k blu-ray dec 16 2025

New 4k UHD, Blu-ray Digital Movie Releases On Dec. 16, 2025

HD Report - 0
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy Limited Edition 4K UHD

Original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Now Available In 4k/HDR In Trilogy...

HD Report - 0
Fandango at Home Disc to Digital 3:10 to Yuma

How To Convert Disc To Digital (and Upgrade To HD) on...

HD Report - 0