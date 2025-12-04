Minority Report Starring Tom Cruise Has Been Remastered In 4k With Dolby Vision HDR

Minority Report (2002) 4k UHD/BD(extras only)/Digital SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Steven Spielberg’s sci-fi/thriller Minority Report (2002) has been remastered in 4k with Dolby Vision/HDR10 and releasing on Ultra HD Blu-ray. The film arrives Dec. 9, 2025, in standard and limited SteelBook editions from Paramount, each with a copy of the film on 4k Blu-ray and Digital 4k, along with a bonus Blu-ray Disc (not pictured in the photo).

On 4k Blu-ray, Minority Report is presented in 2160p resolution with Dolby Vision/HDR10. The soundtrack is provided in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1. Subtitles are offered in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Legacy extras on the Blu-ray Disc include The Future According to Steven Spielberg, Minority Report: Future Realized, The Stunts of Minority Report, From Story to Screen, Storyboard Sequences, Production Concepts, and more.

Minority Report (2002) on 4k Blu-ray is priced $24.96 (List: $30.99) for the standard edition and $30.99 (List: $36.99) for the Limited Edition SteelBook on Amazon. (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee).

Special Features

4k Blu-ray

DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM

DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 track

Optional English, Spanish, and French subtitles for the main feature

Blu-ray

The Future According to Steven Spielberg

Inside the World of Precrime

Philip K. Dick, Steven Spielberg, and Minority Report

Minority Report: Future Realized

Minority Report: Props of the Future

Highlights From Minority Report: From the Set

Minority Report: Commercials of the Future

Previz Sequences

From Story to Screen

Deconstructing Minority Report

The Stunts of Minority Report

ILM and Minority Report

Final Report

Production Concepts

Storyboard Sequences

Original Trailers

Description: John Anderton, a Washington, D.C. detective in the year 2054 working in “Precrime,” a special unit of the police department that arrests murderers before they have committed the actual crime. Precrime bases its work on the visions of three psychics or “precogs” whose prophecies of future events are never in error. When Anderton discovers that he has been identified as the future killer of a man he’s never met, he is forced to become a fugitive from his own colleagues as he tries to uncover the mystery of the victim-to-be’s identity.

Article updated. Original publish date Sept. 29, 2025.