Ted Lasso: The Richmond Way Is Releasing On 4k Blu-ray (3 Seasons)

Ted Lasso The Richomond Way The Complete Series 4k UHD
Ted Lasso: The Richmond Way 3 Seasons 4k Blu-ray

All three existing seasons of the Emmy award-winning Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso have been compiled in Ted Lasso: The Richmond Way on 4k Blu-ray. The 7-disc collection from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment arrives on November 11, 2025.

On 4k Blu-ray Disc, the 34 episodes of Ted Lasso are presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision/HDR10 at a 2.00:1 aspect ratio. Audio is provided in DTS-HD MA 5.1 surround sound. Subtitles are provided in English SDH.

Ted Lasso: The Richmond Way on Blu-ray is priced $110.49. Buy on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

Description: In a bitter divorce settlement from her billionaire husband Rupert Mannion (Anthony Head), Rebecca Welton (Hannah Waddingham) becomes the new owner of AFC Richmond, a struggling British English Premier League football team. She’s assisted by her garden gnome Director of Communications (and later Director of Football Operations) Leslie Higgins (Jeremy Swift), who formerly worked for her husband. Her first order of business is to fire the team’s current manager and replace him with American football coach Theodore “Ted” Lasso (Jason Sudeikis). Formerly a small-time coach from Wichita Kansas, Ted and his friend, assistant Coach Beard (Brendan Hunt) cross the pond to take up the management of the team’s long, albeit modest history. Although he is nationally ridiculed for doing something so stupid, Ted works to change the team’s profound mediocrity. Richmond is about to change the way they’re doing things, from now on, it’s the Lasso way.

