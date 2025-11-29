The Long Walk Is Now Available On 4k, Blu-ray, DVD & Streaming In Digital

Lionsgate’s The Long Walk (2025) is now available on disc and streaming in digital. The movie first released in digital formats on October 21, 2025. Disc formats, including Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital, arrived in stores on Nov. 25, 2025.
The physical media editions include an Amazon Exclusive Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray SteelBook with copies of the film on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, Spanish, and French for the main feature.
On 4k Blu-ray and in Digital 4k UHD, The Long Walk is presented in 2160p resolution with Dolby Vision HDR. The soundtrack is offered in Dolby Atmos / DolbyTrueHD 7.1.
Bonus features include three featurettes that are exclusive to the 4k disc. The multi-part documentary “Ever Onward: Making The Long Walk” is offered on both Blu-ray formats and wtih select digital platforms.
Special Features
- Alternate Ending – (4K Blu-ray SteelBook Exclusive)
- Stephen King: An Appreciation – 4K Blu-ray SteelBook Exclusive
- Cooper & David Scene Read – 4K Blu-ray SteelBook Exclusive
- “Ever Onward: Making The Long Walk” Multi-Part Documentary
- Chapter 1: Walk or Die
- Chapter 2: Raring to Rip
- Chapter 3: Another Time/Another Place
- Chapter 4: Adjustments Are Key
- Chapter 5: Fulfillment
- Theatrical Trailers
Pricing
- The Long Walk (2025) Digital $24.99 Prime Video
- The Long Walk (2025) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital SteelBook $34.99 Amazon Exclusive
- The Long Walk (2025) 4k UHD Digital (Dec. 23, 2025 pending) Amazon
- The Long Walk (2025) Blu-ray/Digital $22.96 (List: $39.99) Amazon
- The Long Walk (2025) DVD $19.96 (List: $29.96) Amazon