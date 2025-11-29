Home4k Blu-rayThe Long Walk Is Now Available On 4k, Blu-ray, DVD & Streaming...
The Long Walk Is Now Available On 4k, Blu-ray, DVD & Streaming In Digital

The Long Walk 4k SteelBook Amazon Exclusive
The Long Walk (2025) 4k Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon Exclusive

Lionsgate’s The Long Walk (2025) is now available on disc and streaming in digital. The movie first released in digital formats on October 21, 2025. Disc formats, including Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital, arrived in stores on Nov. 25, 2025.

The physical media editions include an Amazon Exclusive Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray SteelBook with copies of the film on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, Spanish, and French for the main feature.

On 4k Blu-ray and in Digital 4k UHD, The Long Walk is presented in 2160p resolution with Dolby Vision HDR. The soundtrack is offered in Dolby Atmos / DolbyTrueHD 7.1.

Bonus features include three featurettes that are exclusive to the 4k disc. The multi-part documentary “Ever Onward: Making The Long Walk” is offered on both Blu-ray formats and wtih select digital platforms.

Special Features

  • Alternate Ending – (4K Blu-ray SteelBook Exclusive)
  • Stephen King: An Appreciation – 4K Blu-ray SteelBook Exclusive
  • Cooper & David Scene Read – 4K Blu-ray SteelBook Exclusive
  • “Ever Onward: Making The Long Walk” Multi-Part Documentary
    • Chapter 1: Walk or Die
    • Chapter 2: Raring to Rip
    • Chapter 3: Another Time/Another Place
    • Chapter 4: Adjustments Are Key
    • Chapter 5: Fulfillment
  • Theatrical Trailers

Pricing

  • The Long Walk (2025) Digital $24.99 Prime Video
  • The Long Walk (2025) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital SteelBook $34.99 Amazon Exclusive
  • The Long Walk (2025) 4k UHD Digital (Dec. 23, 2025 pending) Amazon
  • The Long Walk (2025) Blu-ray/Digital $22.96 (List: $39.99) Amazon
  • The Long Walk (2025) DVD $19.96 (List: $29.96) Amazon

Editions

The Long Walk 4k SteelBook Amazon Exclusive open
The Long Walk (2025) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon Exclusive
The Long Walk (2025) 4k UHD Digital
The Long Walk (2025) 4k UHD Digital (Dec. 23, 2025 pending) Amazon
The Long Walk (2025) Digital poster
The Long Walk (2025) Digital Rent/Purchase Prime Video
The Long Walk Blu-ray
The Long Walk (2025) Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon
The Long Walk (2025) DVD
The Long Walk (2025) DVD $29.96 Amazon

Trailer

HD Report
HD Report
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

