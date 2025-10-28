Zack Snyder’s Dawn Of The Dead (2004) Is Releasing In This 3-Disc Limited Edition SteelBook (Unrated & Theatrical Cuts)

Dawn Of The Dead (2004) 3-disc 4k UHD/BDx2 SteelBook Amazon Exclusive

Zack Snyder’s Dawn Of The Dead (2004) is releasing in a 3-disc Limited Edition SteelBook from Universal Pictures and Shout! Studios. The Amazon Exclusive arrives on Dec. 2, 2025 and features newly restored presentations of the unrated version of the film on 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray.

Bonus features include an Introduction To The Unrated Cut With Director Zack Snyder, Splitting Headaches: Anatomy Of Exploding Heads, Attack Of The Living Dead, Storyboard Comparisons, and more. (See below.)

Plus, the second Blu-ray Disc includes a copy of the Theatrical Cut of the film along with deleted scenes, commentaries, interviews, still gallery, and trailer.

Dawn Of The Dead (2004) 3-disc 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray edition is list priced $44.98.

Bonus Features for UHD/Blu-ray

DISC ONE (4K UHD – UNRATED CUT)

NEW 2022 4K Scan From The Original Camera Negative With Inserts From The 2K Digital Intermediate For The Unrated Footage

Audio Commentary With Director Zack Snyder And Producer Eric Newman

DISC TWO (BLU-RAY – UNRATED CUT)

NEW 2022 4K Scan From The Original Camera Negative With Inserts From The 2K Digital Intermediate For The Unrated Footage

Audio Commentary With Director Zack Snyder And Producer Eric Newman

Introduction To The Unrated Cut With Director Zack Snyder

Splitting Headaches: Anatomy Of Exploding Heads

Attack Of The Living Dead

Raising The Dead

Andy’s Lost Tape

Special Report: Zombie Invasion

Undead And Loving It: A Mockumentary

Drawing The Dead Featurette

Storyboard Comparisons

Hidden Easter Egg

DISC THREE (BLU-RAY – THEATRICAL CUT)

HD Master From The 2K Digital Interpositive

Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1, 2.0

Take A Chance On Me – An Interview With Actor Ty Burrell

Gunn For Hire – An Interview With Writer James Gunn

Punk, Rock, & Zombie – An Interview With Actor Jake Weber

Killing Time At The Mall: The Special Effects Of Dawn Of The Dead – An Interview With Special Makeup Effects Artists David Anderson And Heather Langenkamp Anderson

Deleted Scenes With Optional Commentary By Director Zack Snyder And Producer Eric Newman

Theatrical Trailer

Still Gallery

Logline: A nurse, a policeman, a young married couple and other survivors of a worldwide plague that is producing aggressive, flesh-eating zombies take refuge in a mega Midwestern shopping mall.

Article updated. Original publish date Oct. 6, 2025.