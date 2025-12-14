New 4k UHD, Blu-ray Digital Movie Releases On Dec. 16, 2025

Home4k Blu-rayNew 4k UHD, Blu-ray Digital Movie Releases On Dec. 16, 2025
Jarhead (2005) 4k Blu-ray
Boogie Nights 4k UHD SteelBook
Leaving Las Vegas 4k UHD 1995 Shout
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy Limited Edition 4K UHD
Amazon Exclusive Bundle: Totally Awesome 80s 4k Blu-ray
The Wolf of Wall Street 4k SteelBook flat
Walking Tall 2004 4k UHD BD
San Antonio Blu-ray Warner Archive
It’s mid-December 2025 and there are plenty of home media releases to get excited about! New in 4k, Sam Mendes’ Jarhead has been remastered with Dolby Vision and Atmos from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. Paul Thomas Anderson’s Boogie Nights is releasing on 4k Blu-ray for the first time in standard and limited editions from Warner Bros. Entertainment. 

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles films have been newly restored in 4k and packaged in a trilogy on both Ultra HD Blu-ray and Blu-ray from from Arrow Video. And, Oscar winning drama Leaving Las Vegas has been restored in 4k with Dolby Vison & Atmos from Shout! Studios.

On 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray, Amazon’s “Totally Awesome 80s” 4k UHD bundle ships this week with copies of Ferris Bueller’s Day OffUntouchablesTop GunBeverly Hills Cop, and Trading Places all on 4k Blu-ray with a code to redeem digital copies.

Finally, on Blu-ray Disc a bunch of new titles from the Warner Archive arrive this week including I Love Melvin (1953), Interrupted Melody (1955), On Borrowed Time (1939), San Antonio (1945), and The Valley of Decision (1945). See more releases below!

New 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray & Digital Releases, Dec. 16, 2025

4k Blu-ray

  • Boogie Nights (1997) 4k Blu-ray/Digital Amazon NEW!
  • Boogie Nights (1997) 4k Blu-ray/Digital SteelBook Amazon NEW!
  • David Byrne’s American Utopia (2020) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW!
  • Jarhead (2005) 4K UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Universal Amazon NEW!
  • Leaving Las Vegas (1995) 4k Blu-ray Shout! Studios Amazon NEW!
  • Mallrats (1995) Arrow Video Amazon NEW!
  • Pee-wee’s Big Adventure (1985) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW!
  • Rabid (1977) 4k UHD/BD Shout! Amazon NEW!
  • Re-Animator (1985) 4k UHD/BD 40th Anniversary Eagle Rock Amazon NEW!
  • Rockeres (1978) MVD
  • Scars of Dracula (1970) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy 4k Ultra HD Limited Edition Amazon NEW!
  • The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) 4k Blu-ray SteelBook Edition reprint Amazon
  • Totally Awesome 80s Amazon Exclusive Bundle 4k Blu-ray/Digital Amazon NEW!
  • Walking Tall (2004) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!

Blu-ray

  • Alraune + The Student Of Prague Deaf Crocodile Amazon NEW!
  • Black Jack (The Complete OVA Series) AnimEigo Amazon NEW!
  • Blake’s 7 The Collection: Series 2 Blu-ray Amazon NEW!
  • David Byrne’s American Utopia (2020) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW!
  • House on Haunted Hill (1959) Limited Edition FM Amazon NEW!
  • I Love Melvin (1953) Warner Archive Amazon NEW!
  • Interrupted Melody (1955) Warner Archive Amazon NEW!
  • Jarhead (2005) 4K UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Universal Amazon NEW!
  • Konosuba – God’s Blessing On This Wonderful World! – Season 3 Amazon NEW!
  • Leaving Las Vegas (1995) 4k Blu-ray Shout! Studios Amazon NEW!
  • Lippy the Lion and Hardy Har Har: The Complete Series Warner Archive Amazon NEW!
  • Pee-wee’s Big Adventure (1985) Criterion Amazon NEW!
  • Rabid (1977) 4k UHD/BD Shout! Amazon NEW!
  • Re-Animator (1985) 4k UHD/BD 40th Anniversary Eagle Rock Amazon NEW!
  • O.C. And Stiggs (1987) Radiance Amazon NEW!
  • On Borrowed Time (1939) Warner Archive Amazon NEW!
  • Saga Of The Phoenix (1990) 88 Films Amazon NEW!
  • San Antonio (1945) Warner Archive Amazon NEW!
  • Scars of Dracula (1970) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy Blu-ray Limited Edition Amazon NEW!
  • The Valley of Decision (1945) Warner Archive Amazon NEW!
  • Totally Awesome 80s Amazon Exclusive Bundle Blu-ray/Digital Amazon NEW!
  • Walking Tall (2004) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!
  • Wally Gator: The Complete Series Warner Archive Amazon NEW!

