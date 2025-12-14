New 4k UHD, Blu-ray Digital Movie Releases On Dec. 16, 2025

Version 1.0.0

It’s mid-December 2025 and there are plenty of home media releases to get excited about! New in 4k, Sam Mendes’ Jarhead has been remastered with Dolby Vision and Atmos from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. Paul Thomas Anderson’s Boogie Nights is releasing on 4k Blu-ray for the first time in standard and limited editions from Warner Bros. Entertainment.

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles films have been newly restored in 4k and packaged in a trilogy on both Ultra HD Blu-ray and Blu-ray from from Arrow Video. And, Oscar winning drama Leaving Las Vegas has been restored in 4k with Dolby Vison & Atmos from Shout! Studios.

On 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray, Amazon’s “Totally Awesome 80s” 4k UHD bundle ships this week with copies of Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, Untouchables, Top Gun, Beverly Hills Cop, and Trading Places all on 4k Blu-ray with a code to redeem digital copies.

Finally, on Blu-ray Disc a bunch of new titles from the Warner Archive arrive this week including I Love Melvin (1953), Interrupted Melody (1955), On Borrowed Time (1939), San Antonio (1945), and The Valley of Decision (1945). See more releases below!

New 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray & Digital Releases, Dec. 16, 2025

4k Blu-ray

Boogie Nights (1997) 4k Blu-ray/Digital Amazon NEW!

4k Blu-ray/Digital Amazon Boogie Nights (1997) 4k Blu-ray/Digital SteelBook Amazon NEW!

4k Blu-ray/Digital SteelBook Amazon David Byrne’s American Utopia (2020) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon Jarhead (2005) 4K UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Universal Amazon NEW!

4K UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Universal Amazon Leaving Las Vegas (1995) 4k Blu-ray Shout! Studios Amazon NEW!

4k Blu-ray Shout! Studios Amazon Mallrats (1995) Arrow Video Amazon NEW!

Arrow Video Amazon Pee-wee’s Big Adventure (1985) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon Rabid (1977) 4k UHD/BD Shout! Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD Shout! Amazon Re-Animator (1985) 4k UHD/BD 40th Anniversary Eagle Rock Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD 40th Anniversary Eagle Rock Amazon Rockeres (1978) MVD

Scars of Dracula (1970) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon

4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy 4k Ultra HD Limited Edition Amazon NEW!

4k Ultra HD Limited Edition Amazon The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) 4k Blu-ray SteelBook Edition reprint Amazon

4k Blu-ray SteelBook Edition reprint Amazon Totally Awesome 80s Amazon Exclusive Bundle 4k Blu-ray/Digital Amazon NEW!

Amazon Exclusive Bundle 4k Blu-ray/Digital Amazon Walking Tall (2004) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!

Blu-ray

Alraune + The Student Of Prague Deaf Crocodile Amazon NEW!

Deaf Crocodile Amazon Black Jack (The Complete OVA Series) AnimEigo Amazon NEW!

AnimEigo Amazon Blake’s 7 The Collection: Series 2 Blu-ray Amazon NEW!

Blu-ray Amazon David Byrne’s American Utopia (2020) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon House on Haunted Hill (1959) Limited Edition FM Amazon NEW!

Limited Edition FM Amazon I Love Melvin (1953) Warner Archive Amazon NEW!

Warner Archive Amazon Interrupted Melody (1955) Warner Archive Amazon NEW!

Warner Archive Amazon Jarhead (2005) 4K UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Universal Amazon NEW!

4K UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Universal Amazon Konosuba – God’s Blessing On This Wonderful World! – Season 3 Amazon NEW!

Amazon Leaving Las Vegas (1995) 4k Blu-ray Shout! Studios Amazon NEW!

4k Blu-ray Shout! Studios Amazon Lippy the Lion and Hardy Har Har: The Complete Series Warner Archive Amazon NEW!

Warner Archive Amazon Pee-wee’s Big Adventure (1985) Criterion Amazon NEW!

Criterion Amazon Rabid (1977) 4k UHD/BD Shout! Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD Shout! Amazon Re-Animator (1985) 4k UHD/BD 40th Anniversary Eagle Rock Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD 40th Anniversary Eagle Rock Amazon O.C. And Stiggs (1987) Radiance Amazon NEW!

Radiance Amazon On Borrowed Time (1939) Warner Archive Amazon NEW!

Warner Archive Amazon Saga Of The Phoenix (1990) 88 Films Amazon NEW!

88 Films Amazon San Antonio (1945) Warner Archive Amazon NEW!

Warner Archive Amazon Scars of Dracula (1970) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon

4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy Blu-ray Limited Edition Amazon NEW!

Blu-ray Limited Edition Amazon The Valley of Decision (1945) Warner Archive Amazon NEW!

Warner Archive Amazon Totally Awesome 80s Amazon Exclusive Bundle Blu-ray/Digital Amazon NEW!

Amazon Exclusive Bundle Blu-ray/Digital Amazon Walking Tall (2004) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW!

4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon Wally Gator: The Complete Series Warner Archive Amazon NEW!

In case you missed it, here are last week’s new Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and Digital releases.