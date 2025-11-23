Home4k Blu-rayAmazon Bundles Movies From the 80s In 4k & Blu-ray/Digital Collections
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscNews

Amazon Bundles Movies From the 80s In 4k & Blu-ray/Digital Collections

HD Report
By HD Report
0
Amazon Exclusive Bundle: Totally Awesome 80s 4k Blu-ray
Amazon Exclusive Bundle: Totally Awesome 80s 4k Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon

Here’s one way to get rid of some overstock. Amazon is bundling movies categorized by a certain common thread. In this “Totally Awesome 80s” bundle, five classic films from the 1980s are grouped in 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray collections.

The movies include Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, Untouchables, Top Gun, Beverly Hills Cop, and Trading Places. Each Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray edition includes a code to redeem a Digital Copy.

There isn’t an outer box container or slipcover for the bundle. It seems Amazon will just send the single movies wrapped together in plastic or possibly not bundle at all. We’ll find out on Dec. 16 when the first “Totally Awesome 80s” collection arrives.

“Totally Awesome 80s” is priced $54.99 (4k UHD/Digital) and $52.99 (Blu-ray/Digital) on Amazon.

Amazon Exclusive Bundle: Totally Awesome 80s Blu-ray
Amazon Exclusive Bundle: Totally Awesome 80s Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon
Previous article
Early Black Friday: Batman 4-Film Collection Only $27.99 (4k UHD/HD Blu-ray)
Next article
Eyes Wide Shut Starring Tom Cruise & Nicole Kidman Is Releasing In 4k. Get 50% Off!
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

The Fantastic Four- First Steps 4k SteelBook

The Fantastic Four- First Steps 4k SteelBook
The Fantastic Four: First Steps (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon


The Dark Knight Trilogy SteelBook Case

Superman (2025) 4k Blu-ray/Digital
The Dark Knight Trilogy 4k UHD/BD Limited SteelBook Library Case Amazon Exclusive!


Superman 5-Film SteelBook

Superman 5-Film Collection 4k UHD BD SteelBook Library Case Amazon Exclusive 800px
Superman 5-Film Collection Limited Edition SteelBook Library Case Amazon Exclusive

Superman (2025) 4k Blu-ray

Superman (2025) 4k Blu-ray Digital
Superman (2025) 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

M:I 8 - The Final Reckoning SteelBook

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning 4k Blu-ray SteelBook
Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning 4k UHD Standard Edition Buy on Amazon

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy 4k

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy Limited Edition 4K UHD
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy Limited Edition 4K UHD Buy on Amazon

Classic James Bond in 4k/HDR/Atmos!

James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection 4k Blu-ray angle
James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection Standard Edition Buy on Amazon

Middle-Earth 6 Film Collection

Middle-Earth 6-Film Collection 4k UHD BD Digital

Seinfeld in 4k!

Seinfeld The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

Friends in 4k!

Friends: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2025 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
Eyes Wide Shut 1999 4k UHD Criterion

Eyes Wide Shut Starring Tom Cruise & Nicole Kidman Is Releasing...

HD Report - 0
Batman 4-Film Collection open

Early Black Friday: Batman 4-Film Collection Only $27.99 (4k UHD/HD Blu-ray)

DealFinder - 0
Wicked for Good digital poster

Wicked: For Good Is Up For Pre-order On Disc & Digital...

HD Report - 0