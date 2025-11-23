Amazon Bundles Movies From the 80s In 4k & Blu-ray/Digital Collections

Amazon Exclusive Bundle: Totally Awesome 80s 4k Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon

Here’s one way to get rid of some overstock. Amazon is bundling movies categorized by a certain common thread. In this “Totally Awesome 80s” bundle, five classic films from the 1980s are grouped in 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray collections.

The movies include Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, Untouchables, Top Gun, Beverly Hills Cop, and Trading Places. Each Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray edition includes a code to redeem a Digital Copy.

There isn’t an outer box container or slipcover for the bundle. It seems Amazon will just send the single movies wrapped together in plastic or possibly not bundle at all. We’ll find out on Dec. 16 when the first “Totally Awesome 80s” collection arrives.

“Totally Awesome 80s” is priced $54.99 (4k UHD/Digital) and $52.99 (Blu-ray/Digital) on Amazon.