When Will One Battle After Another Be Streaming?

One Battle After Another (2025) Digital 4k UHD Prime Video

Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another first premiered at home to rent or purchase in digital formats on November 14, 2025. And, disc formats including 4k Blu-ray will arrive on January 20, 2205.

However, before the disc editions arrive One Battle After Another will begin streaming one month earlier on HBO Max on December 19, 2025. And, we expect the movie to stream in 4k Ultra HD with Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos.

Summary: When their evil enemy resurfaces after 16 years, a group of ex-revolutionaries reunite to rescue one of their own’s daughter.

4k Blu-ray

One Battle After Another (2025) 4k Blu-ray/Digital Order on Amazon

Trailer

Frame Grabs