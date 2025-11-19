Now You See Me: Now You Don’t Is Up For Pre-order On Disc & Digital Plus This Limited Edition SteelBook

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t (2025) premiered in US theaters on November 14, 2025, and already is up for pre-order on disc and digital. The movie will be available in all disc formats from Lionsgate including 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD, plus an Amazon Exclusive Limited Edition SteelBook.
Both 4k Blu-ray combo editions include copies of the film on Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital. The single-disc Blu-ray edition includes a Digital Copy.
Release date, some artwork, and disc details are still pending. See current pre-order prices from Amazon and Walmart.
Pre-orders
- Now You See Me: Now You Don’t Limited Edition SteelBook $34.99 Amazon Exclusive
- Now You See Me: Now You Don’t 4k UHD/BD/Digital $42.99 Amazon | $42.99 Walmart
- Now You See Me: Now You Don’t Blu-ray/Digital Amazon $33.11 (List: $39.99) Amazon | $39.99 Walmart
- Now You See Me: Now You Don’t DVD $26.46 (List: $29.96) Amazon | $29.96 Walmart
- Now You See Me: Now You Don’t Digital 4k UHD/HD $24.99 Prime Video