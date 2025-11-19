Home4k Blu-rayNow You See Me: Now You Don't Is Up For Pre-order On...
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscDigital HDDigital UHDDVDNews

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t Is Up For Pre-order On Disc & Digital Plus This Limited Edition SteelBook

HD Report
By HD Report
0
Now You See Me- Now You Don't 4k SteelBook
Now You See Me: Now You Don’t (2025) Limited Edition 4k SteelBook Amazon Exclusive

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t (2025) premiered in US theaters on November 14, 2025, and already is up for pre-order on disc and digital. The movie will be available in all disc formats from Lionsgate including 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD, plus an Amazon Exclusive Limited Edition SteelBook.

Both 4k Blu-ray combo editions include copies of the film on Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital. The single-disc Blu-ray edition includes a Digital Copy.

Release date, some artwork, and disc details are still pending. See current pre-order prices from Amazon and Walmart.

Pre-orders

  • Now You See Me: Now You Don’t Limited Edition SteelBook $34.99 Amazon Exclusive
  • Now You See Me: Now You Don’t 4k UHD/BD/Digital $42.99 Amazon | $42.99 Walmart
  • Now You See Me: Now You Don’t Blu-ray/Digital Amazon $33.11 (List: $39.99) Amazon | $39.99 Walmart
  • Now You See Me: Now You Don’t DVD $26.46 (List: $29.96) Amazon | $29.96 Walmart
  • Now You See Me: Now You Don’t Digital 4k UHD/HD $24.99 Prime Video
Previous article
Pride & Prejudice Celebrates 20 Years With First 4k Blu-ray Release In Limited Collector’s Edition
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

The Fantastic Four- First Steps 4k SteelBook

The Fantastic Four- First Steps 4k SteelBook
The Fantastic Four: First Steps (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon


The Dark Knight Trilogy SteelBook Case

Superman (2025) 4k Blu-ray/Digital
The Dark Knight Trilogy 4k UHD/BD Limited SteelBook Library Case Amazon Exclusive!


Superman 5-Film SteelBook

Superman 5-Film Collection 4k UHD BD SteelBook Library Case Amazon Exclusive 800px
Superman 5-Film Collection Limited Edition SteelBook Library Case Amazon Exclusive

Superman (2025) 4k Blu-ray

Superman (2025) 4k Blu-ray Digital
Superman (2025) 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

M:I 8 - The Final Reckoning SteelBook

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning 4k Blu-ray SteelBook
Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning 4k UHD Standard Edition Buy on Amazon

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy 4k

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy Limited Edition 4K UHD
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy Limited Edition 4K UHD Buy on Amazon

Classic James Bond in 4k/HDR/Atmos!

James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection 4k Blu-ray angle
James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection Standard Edition Buy on Amazon

Middle-Earth 6 Film Collection

Middle-Earth 6-Film Collection 4k UHD BD Digital

Seinfeld in 4k!

Seinfeld The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

Friends in 4k!

Friends: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2025 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
Pride & Prejudice 4k UHD BD Digital Giftset

Pride & Prejudice Celebrates 20 Years With First 4k Blu-ray Release...

HD Report - 1
Ultraman 4k Discovery flat

Ultraman: The Fantasy Tokusatsu Series Is Now Available On 4k Ultra...

HD Report - 0
new 4k blu-ray nov 18 2025

Casino 4k, Yellowstone: The Complete Series, Ultraman 4K Discovery & More...

HD Report - 0